The most expensive neighborhoods in Burlington, North Carolina

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Burlington, North Carolina metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Southwest Burlington (Burlington, NC)

Median sale price

: $350,000 |

Median days on market

: 59 days

1260 Falkirk Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,699

1314 Lael Forest Trl, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,246

1368 Falkirk Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $535,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,470

2320 Campbell Loop, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $359,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,023

#2. West Burlington (Burlington, NC)

Median sale price

: $297,500 |

Median days on market

: 36 days

1097 Tulloch Ct, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $634,990

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,137

115 Coachlight Trl, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,990

2223 Delaney Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,216

2323 Pineview Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $435,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,487

#3. South Burlington (Burlington, NC)

Median sale price

: $275,000 |

Median days on market

: 37 days

2114 Sweetbay Cir, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $313,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,602

2424 Cambridge Rd, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $333,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,824

2816 Maple Ave, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,101

3015 Winston Dr, Burlington, NC 27215

- List price: $170,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,152

#4. North Burlington (Burlington, NC)

Median sale price

: $256,000 |

Median days on market

: 36 days

1043 Thicket Dr, Burlington, NC 27217

- List price: $339,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,872

1069 Thicket Dr, Burlington, NC 27217

- List price: $339,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,878

2207 Troendly St, Burlington, NC 27217

- List price: $192,500

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 796

2702 Durham St, Burlington, NC 27217

- List price: $262,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 902

#5. Morgantown (Burlington, NC)

Median sale price

: $248,500 |

Median days on market

: 46 days

1061 Thicket Dr, Burlington, NC 27217

- List price: $329,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,677

1069 Thicket Dr, Burlington, NC 27217

- List price: $339,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,872

1204 Avondale Dr, Burlington, NC 27217

- List price: $90,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 580

737 Grover Ln, Burlington, NC 27217

- List price: $289,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,311

