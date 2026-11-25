MILAN — The first Venice Biennale art exhibition prizes decided by visitors and not an international jury have been awarded to U.S. artist Nick Cave for his contribution to the main curated exhibition and to India for its national pavilion, officials announced Wednesday.

Visitors chose the winners of the world's oldest art exhibition for the first time after the international jury quit before the exhibition opened in May. The resignation was triggered by tensions after jurors indicated they would exclude Israel and Russia from consideration for the coveted Golden Lion awards because their leaders face International Criminal Court arrest warrants.

Without a jury to award the traditional Golden Lions, the Biennale announced that visitors to both venues would be able to vote for the ad-hoc Visitors' Lions. In response, more than 100 participants including artists and pavilion delegations asked to be withdrawn from consideration for the award in support of the jury's decision.

Cave, best known for his Soundsuits wearable sculptures, presented a suite of seven works representing the seven stages of grief, including a monumental bronze titled Amalgam (Origin) that overlooked the Arsenale’s harbor, for the main show curated by the late Koyo Kouoh.

The Art Newspaper said that Cave’s work embodied Kouoh’s ambition “to counter tragedy — historic and present-day — with beauty and enchantment.”

Cave, 67, is a Chicago-based artist whose practice spans sculpture, installation, dance and performance, and whose works are held by major museums, including the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the Museum of Modern Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

India’s pavilion in the Arsenale titled “Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home” was curated by Amin Jaffer and examined home as an idea constantly subject to change, according to the official catalogue. It was chosen from 100 national pavilions, the highest number ever.

The Visitors' Lions were announced three days after the Biennale closed its doors, and without the customary public ceremony for the Golden Lions. The Biennale announced on Sunday that 684,628 people had visited the Biennale during its May 9-Nov. 22 run, but it did not say how many cast votes.

The Biennale, in announcing the Visitors' Lions, said the awards highlighted artists who “have received the greatest appreciation from visitors.”

“I can say without hesitation that La Biennale is brimming with ever-renewed energy thanks to the vibrant presence of everyone,” Biennale President Pietrangelo Buttafuoco said in a statement.

The 61st Biennale was one of the most contested in memory, and included protests outside the Russian and Israeli pavilions during the preview days open to journalists and the art world.

The main exhibition, “In Minor Keys,” opened a year after Kouoh’s death, her legacy carried on by five co-curators under a title meant to spotlight the overlooked. It featured more than 100 artists and artistic groups selected by Kouoh.

Austria, whose pavilion organizers had asked to be withdrawn from consideration for the Visitors' Lion, had staged one of the most talked about and critically acclaimed national pavilions of the Biennale.

The pavilion featured Florentina Holzinger’s “Seaworld Venice,” which included a naked human clapper hanging from a bell outside and nude riders on a Jet Ski inside a tank of water that had been flushed from nearby toilets and filtered multiple times.

The Austrian Pavilion said Tuesday that it supported the jury’s decision to quit over the participation of countries whose leaders are charged with crimes against humanity by the ICC.

“We want to leave Venice with a feeling of having helped clear the debris of the past,” the pavilion said in a social media post.

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