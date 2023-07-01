‘Queen’ Shania Twain takes on the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — Fans who made it out to PNC Music Pavilion on Wednesday for Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me” tour were treated to two hours of entertainment and nostalgia; and while it may not have been the show they would’ve seen 20 years ago, the 57-year-old singer proved she’s still capable of keeping her audience captivated and it looks like she’s having a good time doing it.

The night got off to a good start as thousands of ticketholders arrived early for the sold-out show — concert promoter Live Nation had warned fans on social media to expect traffic delays. The fans we spoke to said they didn’t have much of a hiccup getting into the parking lots.

The summer heat didn’t keep people from tailgating in the parking lots while waiting for the venue to open. It also didn’t stop the predominantly female audience from wearing their favorite cowboy boots and hats.

Raleigh native Priscilla Block opened the show with a 30-minute set.

After a quick break, the lights dimmed in the pavilion and Twain’s band took the stage.

Following a short musical intro, Twain surprised everyone when she appeared from out of a black box singing “Waking Up Dreaming” from her new record while her crew wheeled the box through the middle concourse.

Fans seated along the path were lucky to have front row for the song and some got a fist bump from the singer.

As Twain made her way to the front of the pavilion, the crowd seemed excited and in full party mode, which the singer noted later in her set, calling the Charlotte audience a “party crowd.”

The nearly two-hour set was full of fan favorites plus newer songs from her latest record, “Queen of Me” (the setlist is below).

We were hard-pressed to find anyone in the audience who wasn’t singing and dancing throughout the show.

Although Twain has been open about her unlucky bout with Lyme’s Disease and her many vocal surgeries that have changed the way she is able to sing, her performance in Charlotte was full of energy and just plain fun. She sounded and looked great and took the time to interact with a few lucky fans during her performance. Early in the show, she invited a young girl on stage and asked her what her favorite song was, then sang a portion of it to her.

Later in the set, she invited more fans on stage while she performed “From This Moment.” Afterward, they got a quick meet and greet and photo op with Twain.

Another time, Twain invited two women on stage who she said she found on Twitter. She asked them what their favorite songs were and sang duets with both fans acapella.

To end the show, Twain took us back to the late ‘90s for “Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” even wearing the same outfit she wore in the song’s memorable video.

From our seats, the country queen had won over the Queen City in a royal way.

Charlotte Setlist:

1. “Waking Up Dreaming”

2. “Up!”

3. “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You)”

4. “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!”

5. “Come on Over”

6. “You’re Still the One”

7. “Giddy Up!”

8. “Any Man of Mine”

9. “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”

10. “Honey, I’m Home”

11. “Rock This Country!”

12. “Nah!” / “She’s Not Just a Pretty Face” / “Waiter! Bring Me Water!” / “When” / “Thank You Baby! (for Makin’ Someday Come So Soon)”

13. “Pretty Liar”

14. “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!”

15. “From This Moment On”

16. “Number One”

17. “Forever and for Always”

18. “Queen of Me”

Encore:

19. “That Don’t Impress Me Much”

20. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

