CAIRO — Two Libyan naval officers died from wounds sustained in a Ukrainian sea drone attack on a Russian warship docked at a port in eastern Libya, Libyan military authorities said, vowing unspecified retaliation against Kyiv for the deaths.

The two men were pronounced dead Tuesday evening after being wounded in Sunday's attack on the navy corvette at the Benghazi Naval Base, where it was refueling and resupplying, the Libyan National Army, or LNA, said in a statement.

The government-allied LNA is an army with a navy and an air force. It controls eastern and southern parts of the country and has close relations with Russia, while western Libya — from where the drone attack reportedly was launched — is controlled by armed groups and militias.

Ukrainian forces are operating in western Libya under a covert deal endorsed by the West. They used the North African country's territory to strike a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in March, according to Libyan officials who spoke at the time.

Ukrainian officials offered no immediate response Wednesday, though they insisted the previous day that Kyiv's forces hadn't targeted Libyans in the operation, conducted some 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) from the war's front line. At least 10 people, including Libyan and Russian nationals, were wounded in the attack, according to a Libyan official.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said no country leaves “any attempt on the life of its military unpunished.” He declined to comment on Russian personnel reportedly wounded in the attack.

The attack brought the Russia-Ukraine war to a new battleground. The Libyan deaths stoked tensions over Kyiv's daring assault and added a new dimension to fears that Europe's biggest conflict since World War II is spreading further beyond Ukraine.

German chancellor says Russia has ambitions beyond Ukraine

The internationally recognized government in Tripoli has cultivated ties with Ukraine and its Western allies, partly to support its efforts to stay in power.

Since Russia invaded its neighbor nearly five years ago, political, diplomatic and economic fallout from the war has been felt far beyond Ukraine’s borders, now including North Africa.

The war has prompted Europe, which is wary of Moscow, to spend billions on improving its defenses, especially as questions have arisen about U.S. commitment to the continent.

Western officials have accused Russia of staging dozens of cyberattacks and other acts of sabotage across Europe, striking cargo vessels in the Black Sea off the coasts of NATO members Romania and Bulgaria, and deliberately violating European airspace.

“Russia wants more than Ukraine,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday in parliament, where some parties oppose German aid to Kyiv.

Merz said Russia was stepping up its activities in the Baltic region, Poland, the Black Sea and in space, as well as “on a massive scale here in our own country too, even at the risk of loss of life.”

Russia and Ukraine have traded increasingly damaging long-range attacks, despite their engagement in U.S.-mediated talks that so far have done nothing to stop the fighting.

The LNA vows reprisal

The LNA’s General Command vowed to retaliate “at the appropriate time and place, and by the appropriate means.”

Commanded by strongman Gen. Khalifa Hifter, the LNA is the most powerful group in Libya, a country fractured by years of civil war and chaos.

An initial investigation found that several Ukrainian sea drones were launched against the ship from a base operated by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to two officials, who were briefed on the investigation.

At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed in Sunday's attack, while two struck the corvette, which is designed to patrol coastal waters and escort other vessels, local officials said.

The officials, who are affiliated with the Libyan National Army, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters.

Oil-rich Libya, which has a strategically useful Mediterranean coastline and borders six nations, has had a fractured political landscape for over a decade. Its two administrations, backed by an array of loosely allied armed groups and militias, are backed by rival foreign powers.

Russia and Ukraine exchange further strikes

Meanwhile, Russia continued attacking Ukraine’s power grid ahead of winter, while Kyiv reported further strikes on Russian oil refineries.

An overnight Russian attack on the Kyiv region killed one person, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Wednesday.

Russia launched 112 drones, more than half of them jet-powered, with strikes hitting 18 locations, Ukraine’s air force said. Authorities reported power outages in five regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces intercepted 305 Ukrainian drones over several regions overnight.

Ukraine’s Security Service said it struck two oil refineries in Russia’s Samara region, setting both ablaze. Russian officials did not confirm the strikes.

The two refineries have a combined processing capacity of about 117 million barrels a year, the service said.

The Ukrainian military also said Wednesday that it hit five Russian warplanes at the Savasleyka air base in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region. The General Staff said its forces hit three MiG-31 fighter jets, which carry Russia's Kinzhal missiles, and two Su-34 bombers in strikes that took place overnight from Tuesday into Wednesday. The claims could not be independently verified.

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Kullab reported from Kyiv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Hanna Arhirova in Kyiv, Claudia Ciobanu in Warsaw, Poland, and Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal, contributed to this story.

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