CHARLOTTE — The slowdown in Charlotte’s housing market intensified in October as average interest rates for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained above 7% throughout the month.

Closed and pending sales across the 16-county Charlotte region toppled year over year, falling 16% to 3,134 and 11.4% to 3,055, respectively, according to Canopy Realtor Association’s monthly report on the local housing market. On a month-to-month basis, closed sales dropped 8.9% in October and pending sales declined 9.3%.

New listings also decreased over the year, though by a smaller drop. The 4,787 new listings recorded in October represented a 3.3% annual decline. That figure rose 2.4% from September.

UNC Charlotte’s recently published annual housing study showed that local households need to earn an annual income of more than $160,000 to afford a median-priced home and that 75% of area households are priced out of the market.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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