CHARLOTTE — Trilon Group, a Denver-based consulting and engineering holding company, will establish an East Coast hub in southwest Charlotte, city and county officials announced. The corporate expansion represents a $3.3 million capital investment and will create at least 250 jobs over the next five years.

The facility will provide engineering design, development and project management for large public and private infrastructure projects, while also handling back-office operations and general business administration. Positions at the new hub will include engineers, project managers, planners, technicians and administrative office support.

Although compensation will vary by role, the average annual salary exceeds the Mecklenburg County average. City officials noted the new positions carry a potential annual payroll impact of more than $29.7 million for the region.

“Charlotte’s strong education and workforce development ecosystem is producing the homegrown engineering talent that is driving our city’s future,” Harrington said. “Trilon Group’s decision to establish its regional hub here is a testament to our city’s strength. This also comes at an exciting time, with Charlotte and Mecklenburg County making historic investments in transportation and mobility infrastructure that will help shape Charlotte’s future for generations to come. We’re proud to welcome Trilon Group to Charlotte and look forward to the opportunities this investment will create for our residents and our city’s economy.”

Officials said that Trilon Group indicated it will collaborate with local workforce development partners to identify, recruit and hire qualified Mecklenburg County residents.

Those local partners include Central Piedmont Community College, UNC Charlotte, Charlotte Early Engineering College and Charlotte Works. Charlotte Mayor Rob Harrington praised the company’s decision to open the regional hub.

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