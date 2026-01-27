The 30 cities in North Carolina where homes are selling the fastest

If you're buying or selling a home in North Carolina in early 2026, competition can make a big difference in your strategy. In faster-moving markets, buyers may need to act quickly and come prepared, with homes going under contract in a matter of days. In other cities, listings are sitting longer as economic uncertainty and high costs give buyers and sellers pause.

Nationwide, housing markets are generally slow, although competition varies widely from the Northeast to the South. Understanding where homes are selling the fastest can help buyers gauge how competitive a market is and help sellers set realistic expectations.

To see where homes are selling the fastest in North Carolina right now, Redfin Real Estate ranked the top cities based on their average "days on market"—the time it takes for a new listing to go under contract. The lower the number, the more competitive the city. Rankings are based on the December 2025 monthly average or monthly average median.

#1. Navassa, North Carolina

- Days on market: 1

- Median sale price: $399,999

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 66.7%

#2. Youngsville, North Carolina

- Days on market: 10

- Median sale price: $465,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

#3. Four Oaks, North Carolina

- Days on market: 10

- Median sale price: $334,900

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#4. Newport, North Carolina

- Days on market: 13

- Median sale price: $261,260

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.1%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

#5. Mar-Mac, North Carolina

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $280,930

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#6. Elon, North Carolina

- Days on market: 20

- Median sale price: $548,467

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 102.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

#7. Holden Beach, North Carolina

- Days on market: 23

- Median sale price: $1,083,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 14.3%

#8. Jamestown, North Carolina

- Days on market: 24

- Median sale price: $330,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.2%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 66.7%

#9. Forest Oaks, North Carolina

- Days on market: 25

- Median sale price: $432,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#10. Hillsborough, North Carolina

- Days on market: 26

- Median sale price: $428,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

#11. Wilson, North Carolina

- Days on market: 28

- Median sale price: $240,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 30.4%

#12. Atlantic Beach, North Carolina

- Days on market: 31

- Median sale price: $645,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 91.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 50.0%

#13. Marvin, North Carolina

- Days on market: 31

- Median sale price: $1,095,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#14. Randleman, North Carolina

- Days on market: 33

- Median sale price: $275,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 93.8%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#15. Lewisville, North Carolina

- Days on market: 33

- Median sale price: $464,950

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 35.7%

#16. Half Moon, North Carolina

- Days on market: 34

- Median sale price: $232,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 8.3%

#17. Rocky Mount, North Carolina

- Days on market: 35

- Median sale price: $215,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 94.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 12.5%

#18. Fayetteville, North Carolina

- Days on market: 37

- Median sale price: $235,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.3%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 24.1%

#19. Butner, North Carolina

- Days on market: 38

- Median sale price: $250,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.0%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 33.3%

#20. Holly Springs, North Carolina

- Days on market: 38

- Median sale price: $645,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 18.6%

#21. Marion, North Carolina

- Days on market: 38

- Median sale price: $193,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 95.6%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 25.0%

#22. Havelock, North Carolina

- Days on market: 39

- Median sale price: $250,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 97.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 8.3%

#23. Laurinburg, North Carolina

- Days on market: 39

- Median sale price: $172,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 95.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#24. Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina

- Days on market: 40

- Median sale price: $490,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 99.7%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 20.0%

#25. Walkertown, North Carolina

- Days on market: 40

- Median sale price: $316,990

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 103.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 14.3%

#26. Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina

- Days on market: 42

- Median sale price: $199,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.4%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 16.7%

#27. Bessemer City, North Carolina

- Days on market: 42

- Median sale price: $220,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 94.5%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 0.0%

#28. Conover, North Carolina

- Days on market: 42

- Median sale price: $313,500

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 14.3%

#29. Jacksonville, North Carolina

- Days on market: 42

- Median sale price: $233,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 98.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 26.5%

#30. Carrboro, North Carolina

- Days on market: 43

- Median sale price: $530,000

- Average sale-to-list ratio: 96.9%

- Share of homes that went off market in two weeks: 44.4%

