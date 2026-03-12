Local

New crisis detox center and behavioral health urgent care planned for Burke County

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
The NC Works building at 722 E. Union St., Morganton, was recently sold to Burke County for a crisis center. (The News Herald)
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders in Burke County plan to turn a former employment office into a crisis detox center, our partners at the Morganton News Herald reported.

The county bought the former NC Works Career Center on East Union Street.

They’ll use $6.5 million in grants to renovate the building and add more space.

It will also house a behavioral health urgent care.

Leaders estimate it will take around two years to open.

‘It’s not fair’: Burke County sees increase in overdoses, including 2 deaths in 1 week

