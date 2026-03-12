New crisis detox center and behavioral health urgent care planned for Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders in Burke County plan to turn a former employment office into a crisis detox center, our partners at the Morganton News Herald reported.

The county bought the former NC Works Career Center on East Union Street.

They’ll use $6.5 million in grants to renovate the building and add more space.

It will also house a behavioral health urgent care.

Leaders estimate it will take around two years to open.

