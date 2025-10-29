The 30 most popular homes for sale in Greensboro

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Greensboro metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 5408 Guida Dr, Greensboro, NC 27410

- Views: 792

- List price: $429,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,579

- Price per square foot: $166.34

#2. 2302 Gordon Rd, High Point, NC 27265

- Views: 707

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,120

- Price per square foot: $131.60

#3. 6204 Muirfield Dr, Greensboro, NC 27410

- Views: 700

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,259

- Price per square foot: $129.14

#4. 2967 Wayne White Rd, Climax, NC 27233

- Views: 637

- List price: $200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,945

- Price per square foot: $102.83

#5. 5306 Guida Dr, Greensboro, NC 27410

- Views: 635

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,636

- Price per square foot: $132.74

#6. 4009 Groometown Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407

- Views: 601

- List price: $389,999

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,265

- Price per square foot: $172.18

#7. 5519 Windemere Cir, Trinity, NC 27370

- Views: 559

- List price: $200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,658

- Price per square foot: $120.63

#8. 3203 Colony Dr, Jamestown, NC 27282

- Views: 554

- List price: $289,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,173

- Price per square foot: $133.00

#9. 7225 Ledbetter Rd, Climax, NC 27233

- Views: 550

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,200

- Price per square foot: $203.13

#10. 1475 Fawn Dr, Asheboro, NC 27205

- Views: 533

- List price: $5,500,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 10,002

- Price per square foot: $549.89

#11. 1404 Manard Ln, Greensboro, NC 27407

- Views: 524

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,386

- Price per square foot: $180.38

#12. 6981 Brandi Wood Cir, Summerfield, NC 27358

- Views: 518

- List price: $529,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,784

- Price per square foot: $190.34

#13. 4611 E Perquimans Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407

- Views: 518

- List price: $460,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,037

- Price per square foot: $151.47

#14. 1333 Seminole Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408

- Views: 517

- List price: $380,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,169

- Price per square foot: $119.91

#15. 6804 Bugle Run Dr, Oak Ridge, NC 27310

- Views: 504

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,250

- Price per square foot: $207.69

#16. 706 W Cornwallis Dr, Greensboro, NC 27408

- Views: 503

- List price: $774,900

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,759

- Price per square foot: $162.83

#17. 3607 Mccuiston Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407

- Views: 497

- List price: $197,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,187

- Price per square foot: $165.96

#18. 6003 Muirfield Dr, Greensboro, NC 27410

- Views: 483

- List price: $464,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,271

- Price per square foot: $204.32

#19. 203 Whip O Will Way, Reidsville, NC 27320

- Views: 478

- List price: $245,400

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,875

- Price per square foot: $130.88

#20. 129 Tate St, Greensboro, NC 27403

- Views: 478

- List price: $499,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,580

- Price per square foot: $193.60

#21. 6842 Welborn Rd, Trinity, NC 27370

- Views: 472

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,690

- Price per square foot: $141.95

#22. 3311 Beck St, Greensboro, NC 27405

- Views: 466

- List price: $120,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,014

- Price per square foot: $118.34

#23. 2318 Doul Mountain Rd, Asheboro, NC 27205

- Views: 466

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,422

- Price per square foot: $228.55

#24. 7900 Pate Dr, Oak Ridge, NC 27310

- Views: 456

- List price: $605,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,639

- Price per square foot: $229.25

#25. 904 Pebble Dr, Greensboro, NC 27410

- Views: 452

- List price: $659,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,921

- Price per square foot: $225.61

#26. 18 Creekstone Ct, Greensboro, NC 27407

- Views: 450

- List price: $364,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,117

- Price per square foot: $171.94

#27. 3504 Camden Falls Cir, Greensboro, NC 27410

- Views: 445

- List price: $749,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,074

- Price per square foot: $183.85

#28. 2802 Norwell Ct, Oak Ridge, NC 27310

- Views: 438

- List price: $509,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,940

- Price per square foot: $262.84

#29. 5129 N Church St, Greensboro, NC 27455

- Views: 437

- List price: $560,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,226

- Price per square foot: $132.51

#30. 8916 Grove Park Dr, Oak Ridge, NC 27310

- Views: 436

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,213

- Price per square foot: $178.96

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.