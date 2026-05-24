Layne Riggs honors Kyle Busch after winning NC Education Lottery 200

CONCORD, N.C. — Kyle Busch’s hauler is serving as a memorial in the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway ahead of Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600.

The race is meant to honor military servicemembers and veterans. However, there is an added note of somberness hanging over the race following the two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch’s sudden death last week.

Racing has been delayed this weekend due to weather.

Friday night’s race was moved to late Saturday night, and the Truck Series ran Sunday morning.

Through it all, fans have been remembering Busch’s career.

In the midst of mourning his death, his fellow drivers have needed to do their jobs.

Channel 9 was at the track as Truck Series driver Layne Riggs and his pit crew celebrated winning Sunday morning’s race by doing Busch’s signature bow when he celebrated wins.

Both Riggs and Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe talked about the shock of their beloved colleague’s death.

“It’s a lot of emotions. I was borderline sobbing there at the end,” Riggs said. “Just, our hearts are so heavy for everybody in the Busch family and everybody in the community. I just wanted to do it for him.”

“I think it’s a huge wake-up call of just, my wife talks all the time about how you guys don’t get a break and it’s hard to take a week off or whatever, but I think we’re all hardheaded in a sense of we don’t want to go to the doctor,” said Briscoe. “And I’m guilty of that. Literally this December, I had pneumonia. I didn’t go to the doctor for a long time, and I finally went and found out I had it. It’s just crazy how fast this stuff can get you.”

In addition to honoring Busch, the U.S. Army Parachute Team will land on the grass near Pit Road, and there will be a Blackhawk Helicopter Aerial Demonstration ahead of the green flag dropping at 6:30 p.m.

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