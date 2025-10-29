The 30 most popular homes for sale in Wilmington

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Wilmington metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 6424 Head Rd, Wilmington, NC 28409
- Views: 693
- List price: $3,250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,465
- Price per square foot: $1,318.46
- See 6424 Head Rd, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com
#2. 649 Blue Point Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411
- Views: 513
- List price: $950,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $316.67
- See 649 Blue Point Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com
#3. 110 Cabbage Inlet Ln, Wilmington, NC 28409
- Views: 502
- List price: $745,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,043
- Price per square foot: $244.82
- See 110 Cabbage Inlet Ln, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com
#4. 405 Brookshire Ln, Wilmington, NC 28409
- Views: 475
- List price: $370,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,808
- Price per square foot: $204.65
- See 405 Brookshire Ln, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com
#5. 213 Point Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411
- Views: 470
- List price: $995,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,251
- Price per square foot: $306.06
- See 213 Point Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com
#6. 701 Winery Way, Wilmington, NC 28411
- Views: 458
- List price: $600,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,473
- Price per square foot: $172.76
- See 701 Winery Way, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com
#7. 346 Hanover Lakes Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401
- Views: 436
- List price: $570,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,695
- Price per square foot: $211.50
- See 346 Hanover Lakes Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 on Redfin.com
#8. 4001 E Durant Ct, E Wilmington, NC 28412
- Views: 435
- List price: $500,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,440
- Price per square foot: $204.92
- See 4001 E Durant Ct, E Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com
#9. 438 Sandman Dr, Kure Beach, NC 28449
- Views: 404
- List price: $1,350,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,741
- Price per square foot: $360.87
- See 438 Sandman Dr, Kure Beach, NC 28449 on Redfin.com
#10. 6803 Teviot Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Views: 388
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,503
- Price per square foot: $232.80
- See 6803 Teviot Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com
#11. 126 Mohawk Trl, Wilmington, NC 28409
- Views: 382
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,032
- Price per square foot: $196.36
- See 126 Mohawk Trl, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com
#12. 4315 Cranesbill Ct, Wilmington, NC 28409
- Views: 366
- List price: $1,999,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,342
- Price per square foot: $853.54
- See 4315 Cranesbill Ct, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com
#13. 2005 Northstar Pl, Wilmington, NC 28405
- Views: 358
- List price: $1,995,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,109
- Price per square foot: $485.52
- See 2005 Northstar Pl, Wilmington, NC 28405 on Redfin.com
#14. 6809 Hailsham Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Views: 353
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,186
- Price per square foot: $295.11
- See 6809 Hailsham Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com
#15. 323 Wiregrass Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
- Views: 352
- List price: $740,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,952
- Price per square foot: $379.10
- See 323 Wiregrass Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405 on Redfin.com
#16. 2805 Colonel Lamb Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405
- Views: 352
- List price: $420,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,032
- Price per square foot: $206.69
- See 2805 Colonel Lamb Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405 on Redfin.com
#17. 4406 Fireside Ct, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Views: 348
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,053
- Price per square foot: $221.09
- See 4406 Fireside Ct, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com
#18. 300 Cabbage Inlet Ln, Wilmington, NC 28409
- Views: 335
- List price: $1,575,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,761
- Price per square foot: $418.77
- See 300 Cabbage Inlet Ln, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com
#19. 513 S 13th St, Wilmington, NC 28401
- Views: 328
- List price: $299,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 937
- Price per square foot: $319.10
- See 513 S 13th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 on Redfin.com
#20. 7246 Wrightsville Ave, Unit 105 Wilmington, NC 28403
- Views: 312
- List price: $299,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 306
- Price per square foot: $977.12
- See 7246 Wrightsville Ave, Unit 105 Wilmington, NC 28403 on Redfin.com
#21. 1921 Sandwedge Pl, Wilmington, NC 28405
- Views: 307
- List price: $1,519,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,093
- Price per square foot: $371.12
- See 1921 Sandwedge Pl, Wilmington, NC 28405 on Redfin.com
#22. 413 Point View Ct, Wilmington, NC 28411
- Views: 300
- List price: $385,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,510
- Price per square foot: $254.97
- See 413 Point View Ct, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com
#23. 100 Williams Love Grove Ch Rd, Hampstead, NC 28443
- Views: 297
- List price: $70,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,208
- Price per square foot: $57.95
- See 100 Williams Love Grove Ch Rd, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Redfin.com
#24. 612 N Topsail Dr, Surf City, NC 28445
- Views: 297
- List price: $743,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,529
- Price per square foot: $486.53
- See 612 N Topsail Dr, Surf City, NC 28445 on Redfin.com
#25. 1108 Baldwin Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411
- Views: 295
- List price: $1,049,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 3,811
- Price per square foot: $275.26
- See 1108 Baldwin Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28411 on Redfin.com
#26. 129 Darby St, Wilmington, NC 28409
- Views: 294
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,617
- Price per square foot: $247.31
- See 129 Darby St, Wilmington, NC 28409 on Redfin.com
#27. 1323 Cabo Ct, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
- Views: 294
- List price: $634,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,036
- Price per square foot: $311.84
- See 1323 Cabo Ct, Carolina Beach, NC 28428 on Redfin.com
#28. 64 Scrub Oaks Dr, Hampstead, NC 28443
- Views: 290
- List price: $479,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,389
- Price per square foot: $200.50
- See 64 Scrub Oaks Dr, Hampstead, NC 28443 on Redfin.com
#29. 1908 Princess St, Wilmington, NC 28405
- Views: 286
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,833
- Price per square foot: $245.50
- See 1908 Princess St, Wilmington, NC 28405 on Redfin.com
#30. 6112 Seagrove Ct, Wilmington, NC 28412
- Views: 285
- List price: $659,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,471
- Price per square foot: $267.06
- See 6112 Seagrove Ct, Wilmington, NC 28412 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.