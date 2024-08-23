BACK TO SCHOOL 2024: Tips for parents and students for the first day

CHARLOTTE — It’s time to head back to school, and thousands of students in the Channel 9 viewing area are returning to campus.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is back in session on Aug. 26. While state law says school districts can’t start earlier without proper exceptions, many other districts in the Charlotte area have already seen students return.

Monday’s weather forecast is looking clear of rain for now. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s in the early morning before rising to the 90s through the day.

Get to school and back home safely

Buses

As buses return to the road and kids are back on campus, it’s important to remember the laws that also go into effect.

If you are concerned about the drive to school, Traffic Team 9 will have traffic updates on Eyewitness News Daybreak every 10 minutes, starting at 4:30 a.m.

When students return to the classroom, posted speed limits in school zones are back in play. Fines for speeding in a school zone can cost hundreds of dollars, not to mention the fee added to your car insurance bill. Generally, CMS says the school zone speed limits are in effect a half-hour prior to the start of the school day, and again for a half-hour in the afternoon after the students have been dismissed for the day.

CMS wants to remind drivers that passing a stopped school bus is illegal and will lead to consequences, including:

Five points on your license

A fine of $200

Significant insurance increase

CMS has said it takes time for drivers and students alike to get acclimated to the new schedules. The “new normal” traffic pattern should settle in after Labor Day.

