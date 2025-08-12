Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Charlotte metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#25. Victory Christian Center School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 168 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#24. Concord Academy

- Location: Concord, NC

- Enrollment: 785 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#23. Lake Pointe Academy

- Location: York, SC

- Enrollment: 205 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#22. Metrolina Christian Academy

- Location: Indian Trail, NC

- Enrollment: 1,122 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#21. Gaston Christian School - Gastonia Campus

- Location: Gastonia, NC

- Enrollment: 1,035 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#20. Westminster Catawba Christian School

- Location: Rock Hill, SC

- Enrollment: 812 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A // Shutterstock

#19. Greyfriars Classical Academy

- Location: Matthews, NC

- Enrollment: 235 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#18. Matthews Christian Academy

- Location: Matthews, NC

- Enrollment: 193 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Walnut Grove Christian School

- Location: Fort Mill, SC

- Enrollment: 215 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#16. Lake Norman Christian School

- Location: Huntersville, NC

- Enrollment: 272 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#15. SouthLake Christian Academy

- Location: Huntersville, NC

- Enrollment: 618 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#14. Carmel Christian School

- Location: Matthews, NC

- Enrollment: 1,127 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#13. Woodlawn School

- Location: Mooresville, NC

- Enrollment: 212 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#12. Hickory Grove Christian School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 739 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#11. HOPE Academy

- Location: Concord, NC

- Enrollment: 282 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#10. United Faith Christian Academy

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 167 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#9. St. Anne Catholic School

- Location: Rock Hill, SC

- Enrollment: 313 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GUNDAM_Ai // Shutterstock

#8. Covenant Day School

- Location: Matthews, NC

- Enrollment: 1,041 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#7. Davidson Day School

- Location: Davidson, NC

- Enrollment: 524 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#6. Charlotte Christian School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 1,317 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#5. Cannon School

- Location: Concord, NC

- Enrollment: 1,046 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#4. Gaston Day School

- Location: Gastonia, NC

- Enrollment: 500 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#3. Charlotte Latin School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 1,539 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#2. Charlotte Country Day School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 1,738 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#1. Providence Day School

- Location: Charlotte, NC

- Enrollment: 1,947 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+