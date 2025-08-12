Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Charlotte metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
#25. Victory Christian Center School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 168 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#24. Concord Academy
- Location: Concord, NC
- Enrollment: 785 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#23. Lake Pointe Academy
- Location: York, SC
- Enrollment: 205 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#22. Metrolina Christian Academy
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- Enrollment: 1,122 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#21. Gaston Christian School - Gastonia Campus
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Enrollment: 1,035 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#20. Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Enrollment: 812 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#19. Greyfriars Classical Academy
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Enrollment: 235 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#18. Matthews Christian Academy
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Enrollment: 193 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. Walnut Grove Christian School
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Enrollment: 215 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Lake Norman Christian School
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Enrollment: 272 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. SouthLake Christian Academy
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Enrollment: 618 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#14. Carmel Christian School
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Enrollment: 1,127 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#13. Woodlawn School
- Location: Mooresville, NC
- Enrollment: 212 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#12. Hickory Grove Christian School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 739 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#11. HOPE Academy
- Location: Concord, NC
- Enrollment: 282 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#10. United Faith Christian Academy
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 167 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#9. St. Anne Catholic School
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- Enrollment: 313 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#8. Covenant Day School
- Location: Matthews, NC
- Enrollment: 1,041 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#7. Davidson Day School
- Location: Davidson, NC
- Enrollment: 524 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Charlotte Christian School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 1,317 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Cannon School
- Location: Concord, NC
- Enrollment: 1,046 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Gaston Day School
- Location: Gastonia, NC
- Enrollment: 500 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Charlotte Latin School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 1,539 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Charlotte Country Day School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 1,738 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Providence Day School
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Enrollment: 1,947 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+