Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Greensboro metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#19. Gospel Light Christian School

- Location: Winston Salem, NC

- Enrollment: 373 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#18. Hayworth Christian School

- Location: High Point, NC

- Enrollment: 110 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rido // Shutterstock

#17. Shining Light Academy

- Location: Greensboro, NC

- Enrollment: 232 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#16. Salem Christian School

- Location: Winston Salem, NC

- Enrollment: 484 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#15. High Point Christian Academy

- Location: High Point, NC

- Enrollment: 773 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#14. Burlington Christian Academy

- Location: Burlington, NC

- Enrollment: 925 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: B+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#13. Carolina Baptist Academy

- Location: Reidsville, NC

- Enrollment: 87 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#12. Tri-City Christian Academy

- Location: High Point, NC

- Enrollment: 185 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#11. The Burlington School

- Location: Burlington, NC

- Enrollment: 424 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#10. Winston Salem Christian School

- Location: Winston Salem, NC

- Enrollment: 395 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#9. New Garden Friends School

- Location: Greensboro, NC

- Enrollment: 241 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#8. Wesleyan Christian Academy

- Location: High Point, NC

- Enrollment: 1,160 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#7. Salisbury Academy

- Location: Salisbury, NC

- Enrollment: 239 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#6. Bradford Academy

- Location: Mebane, NC

- Enrollment: 262 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#5. Westchester Country Day School

- Location: High Point, NC

- Enrollment: 462 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Inside Creative House // Shutterstock

#4. Caldwell Academy

- Location: Greensboro, NC

- Enrollment: 529 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#3. Calvary Day School

- Location: Winston-salem, NC

- Enrollment: 1,025 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#2. Forsyth Country Day School

- Location: Lewisville, NC

- Enrollment: 924 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#1. Greensboro Day School

- Location: Greensboro, NC

- Enrollment: 1,007 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+