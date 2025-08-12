Stacker compiled a list of the best private K-12 schools in the Greensboro metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: top colleges score, college enrollment, culture & diversity grade, parent / student surveys, and student teacher ratio. You can read more about the methodology here.
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#19. Gospel Light Christian School
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Enrollment: 373 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#18. Hayworth Christian School
- Location: High Point, NC
- Enrollment: 110 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Rido // Shutterstock
#17. Shining Light Academy
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Enrollment: 232 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock
#16. Salem Christian School
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Enrollment: 484 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#15. High Point Christian Academy
- Location: High Point, NC
- Enrollment: 773 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#14. Burlington Christian Academy
- Location: Burlington, NC
- Enrollment: 925 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#13. Carolina Baptist Academy
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- Enrollment: 87 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#12. Tri-City Christian Academy
- Location: High Point, NC
- Enrollment: 185 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock
#11. The Burlington School
- Location: Burlington, NC
- Enrollment: 424 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
LBeddoe // Shutterstock
#10. Winston Salem Christian School
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Enrollment: 395 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#9. New Garden Friends School
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Enrollment: 241 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#8. Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Location: High Point, NC
- Enrollment: 1,160 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#7. Salisbury Academy
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Enrollment: 239 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#6. Bradford Academy
- Location: Mebane, NC
- Enrollment: 262 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#5. Westchester Country Day School
- Location: High Point, NC
- Enrollment: 462 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
Inside Creative House // Shutterstock
#4. Caldwell Academy
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Enrollment: 529 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
maroke // Shutterstock
#3. Calvary Day School
- Location: Winston-salem, NC
- Enrollment: 1,025 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#2. Forsyth Country Day School
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- Enrollment: 924 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#1. Greensboro Day School
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Enrollment: 1,007 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+