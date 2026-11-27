TOKYO — Global shares were mostly higher in Friday trading, following a market holiday on Wall Street for Thanksgiving.

France's CAC 40 gained 0.3% in early trading to 8,132.84, while the German DAX rose 0.7% to 25,400.94. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.7% to 10,679.11. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up 1.2% at 50,807.00. S&P 500 futures added 1.8% to 7,323.50.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.1% to finish at 58,711.11. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8% to 8,833.60. South Korea's Kospi surged 4.3% to 4,915.68. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged up 2.1% to 22,694.77, while the Shanghai Composite rose 3.7% to 3,606.49.

The surge in the Shanghai Composite index came after Chinese authorities signaled stronger support for the stock market.

Officials see the stock market as “vital to the overall landscape of economic development,” China’s official Xinhua News Agency said after a meeting by the State Council, the country’s cabinet. The report said China will work on mechanisms to stabilize the market with its “national team,” referring to China’s huge state-backed funds.

In stock markets worldwide, buying of stocks tied to artificial intelligence has been pushing benchmarks higher, despite some profit-taking that has kept those gains in check.

In Japan, shares of Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp. dropped in morning trading but quickly recovered and finished considerably higher, underlining the continuing appeal of computer chip and AI stocks.

Investors are also closely watching for the possible damage to the region from U.S. tariff hikes planned for imports from China, Japan, the European Union and other trading partners.

U.S. markets will reopen later Friday for a holiday-shortened session.

In energy trading, oil prices have been volatile lately because of uncertainty over tensions in the Middle East. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 2.83% to $86.05 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 1.09% to $97.62 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 159.43 Japanese yen from 159.23 yen. The euro cost $1.0967, down from $1.0975.

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AP Business Writer Chan Ho-him contributed to this report.

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Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama

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