Stocks on Wall Street closed moderately lower Wednesday after another punishing pullback in AI stocks lost momentum as the day went on, reversing much of the market’s losses.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% after having been down as much as 3.2% earlier in the day. The Nasdaq composite finished 0.6% lower. At one point, it had been down as much as 4.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%.

The market pared its losses even as a report raised more worries about high inflation and as President Donald Trump plans to escalate the U.S. trade war with major trading partners.

AI stocks lost ground for a second day following Monday's relief rally over the surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as Nvidia's CEO. Stocks have been generally falling since setting an all-time high last month as worries grow that AI stock prices have grown unjustifiably high.

The market turnaround came as some of the biggest tech companies bounced back from steep drops. Nvidia, which was down more than 9% at one point, closed with a 3.9% loss.

Broadcom, which had dropped more than 6%, ended just 0.1% lower, while Microsoft came back from a more than 3% slide to finish down 1.2%.

There were some gainers among tech stocks: Meta climbed 3.4% and Salesforce rose 2%.

Gains in financial services stocks also helped temper the market's losses. Visa rose 1.8%, Mastercard gained 1.9% and American Express rose 1.2%.

Anthropic bounced back from an early drop to close with a 1.1% gain. Still, since soaring to $115 per share on the day it became the first major frontier lab to go public, Anthropic shares have tumbled by about 28%.

Roughly three quarters of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose, although the pullback in technology stocks kept the index in the red.

Technology companies, particularly those focused on AI, have large market values that give them a dominant influence over whether major indexes rise or fall. Nvidia is among the most valuable companies on Wall Street and its surge on Monday led a tech sector rally. It is now one of the biggest weights pushing the market lower.

The S&P 500 index is down 5.2% for November, after losing some ground in October and September.

“At this point, between the AI angst and the newly announced tariffs, it doesn’t look like the Santa Claus Rally is in store for us this year,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Northlight Asset Management, in a research note.

Questions about Nvidia's corporate governance, as well as the influence of a U.S. president who owns millions of dollars' worth of shares in the company, have added to concerns surrounding the artificial intelligence sector. Relief over Huang's return as CEO is fading because of worries that AI might not produce enough profit to justify the large investments and stock values.

That dynamic is running up against stubbornly high inflation. The latest update on inflation showed that prices rose at a more aggressive 3.8% rate in October from the same period last year, and followed a 3.6% rate in September. The data is from the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index.

Aside from potentially stifling economic growth, high inflation could mean higher interest rates, with the Fed likely to raise its benchmark interest rate at its December policy meeting to try to tame inflation. The rate of inflation is well above the central bank’s target of 2%.

The economy has been resilient, though, even as inflation squeezes households and businesses and consumers grow increasingly anxious about spending and finances. The government said that the economy grew even faster in the July-September quarter than previously estimated, with growth revised upward to a 4.3% annual rate, the fastest in three years.

Much of the spending that is driving the economy, though, has been from large tech firms building out AI infrastructure and from upper-income households. There are signs poorer Americans are relying more on credit to sustain their spending.

Higher oil prices, fueled by the U.S. war with Iran and its impact on the world’s oil supply, have also contributed to inflation. The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, rose 3.5% to settle at $94.61 on Wednesday. The price has swung between $72 and $114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February. Energy companies mostly gained ground Wednesday, including a 1.1% rise for Chevron.

The wide-ranging and often uncertain U.S. trade conflict with much of the world also added to rising costs. The U.S. plans to hike tariffs on China, the European Union and other trading partners after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down broader tariffs that were set last year.

Businesses tend to pass along some or all of the cost of tariffs to consumers. Anger over stubbornly high prices was a factor in pushing voters to punish Republicans by handing majorities in the House and the Senate to Democrats.

Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.87% from 4.91% late Tuesday.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 18.31 points to 7,182.78. The Dow gained 164.25 points to 50,182.95, and the Nasdaq dropped 147.73 points to 23,585.80.

Markets fell throughout Europe and Asia. South Korea’s Kospi lost 6.2% as Samsung Electronics fell 9.9% and SK Hynix plummeted 11.1%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8%. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group slumped 14.8%.

U.S. financial markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. On Friday, the stock market will close at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, and the bond market will close at 2:00 p.m. Eastern.

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Business reporter Elaine Lai and economics writer Christopher Rugaber contributed.

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