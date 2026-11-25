ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.
FORECAST:
- Our big storm is starting to take shape this morning.
- The wind has already picked up and the rain is not too far behind.
- Showers start up through the morning and then increase in coverage and intensity by the afternoon/evening.
- The heaviest rains fall overnight with 1-2” likely for many neighborhoods.
- The winds will continue to gust over 30 mph as a Wind Advisory is in place from noon through tomorrow morning.
- Temps will be stuck in the 40s all day (feeling colder because of the wind.)
- Drier conditions settle in by late morning Thursday but it will be quite windy most of the day.
- Temps recover back to the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.
- Sunshine and more comfortable conditions heading into the weekend.
>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.
WEATHER RESOURCES:
- WSOC Weather 24/7
- Interactive Radar
- Download our weather app for Severe Weather Alerts
- Hour-by-Hour Forecast
- 7-Day Forecast
FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON X:
- Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens
- Meteorologist Keith Monday
- Meteorologist Joe Puma
- Meteorologist Danielle Miller
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