ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

FORECAST:

Our big storm is starting to take shape this morning.

The wind has already picked up and the rain is not too far behind.

Showers start up through the morning and then increase in coverage and intensity by the afternoon/evening.

The heaviest rains fall overnight with 1-2” likely for many neighborhoods.

The winds will continue to gust over 30 mph as a Wind Advisory is in place from noon through tomorrow morning.

Temps will be stuck in the 40s all day (feeling colder because of the wind.)

Drier conditions settle in by late morning Thursday but it will be quite windy most of the day.

Temps recover back to the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.

Sunshine and more comfortable conditions heading into the weekend.

>> Channel 9’s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

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