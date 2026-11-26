WASHINGTON — A federal judge agreed Wednesday to block the Federal Communications Commission from conducting an early review of ABC's broadcast licenses, agreeing with the network that the Trump administration was chilling the network's free speech rights.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, D.C., granted ABC’s request for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction on First Amendment grounds. The network accuses the FCC of violating its free speech rights in retaliation against programming decisions that the Trump administration dislikes.

AliKhan noted in her ruling that the network was likely to succeed on its First Amendment claim.

“This is not a close case,” she wrote.

AliKhan, who was nominated by former President Joe Biden, said ABC had detailed “a campaign of retaliation against them in response to their exercise of their First Amendment rights,” which on its own is an ‘irreparable injury.’”

ABC and its parent company, Disney, sued the FCC and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr in August, several months after the commission ordered eight ABC-owned stations to submit renewal applications for their broadcast licenses years ahead of schedule.

“Today’s decision is an important victory for the First Amendment,” a spokesperson for ABC News said in a statement.

An FCC spokesperson said in a statement that the part of the decision granting ABC’s motion “is wrong on the facts and wrong on the law,” adding that the agency “looks forward to prevailing in full on this matter.”

The case is one of several legal skirmishes between President Donald Trump's administration and news outlets — including The Associated Press — over their coverage and access to the executive branch since the Republican returned to the White House nearly two years ago.

ABC asked the judge to temporarily prohibit the FCC from taking any further action related to its license renewal proceedings.

The judge rejected ABC’s additional request to block the FCC from “any actions, formal or informal,” to coerce or threaten sanctions in an effort to alter the network’s “exercise of editorial discretion.” AliKhan said the network had not specified what those future threats might be beyond the early license renewal proceedings.

Carr, a Trump ally, ordered the early review of the stations' licenses in April — shortly after a joke by ABC's late-night host Jimmy Kimmel infuriated Trump, who called for Kimmel's firing.

ABC also had been fighting Carr's efforts to make the morning talk show "The View" subject to equal-time rules. Carr defended his agency's actions against ABC by saying broadcasters have a duty to "operate in the public interest."

Government attorneys urged the court to dismiss ABC’s lawsuit, accusing the network of trying to prematurely ward off scrutiny by federal regulators.

"To foreclose the Commission from using all the tools at its disposal to investigate whether Plaintiffs are meeting their statutory and regulatory duties would seriously harm both the government and the public," Justice Department lawyers wrote.

The plaintiffs in the case are the American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., its indirect parent, the Walt Disney Company, and eight television stations of which ABC is the indirect parent.

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