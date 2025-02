The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in North Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12 months ending January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 50 cities and towns in North Carolina.

You may also like: How opioid prescriptions to Medicaid patients in North Carolina stack up

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#50. Hamptonville

- Typical home value: $230,432

- 1-year price change: +$20,854 (+10.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,775 (+48.0%)

- Metro area: Winston-Salem, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#49. Maggie Valley

- Typical home value: $386,518

- 1-year price change: +$20,861 (+5.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,581 (+72.6%)

- Metro area: Asheville, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#48. Cullowhee

- Typical home value: $404,256

- 1-year price change: +$21,077 (+5.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$169,628 (+72.3%)

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#47. Pinnacle

- Typical home value: $245,350

- 1-year price change: +$21,110 (+9.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,846 (+55.8%)

- Metro area: Winston-Salem, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#46. Barco

- Typical home value: $328,196

- 1-year price change: +$21,120 (+6.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,890 (+59.1%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

You may also like: Highest-rated breweries in North Carolina

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#45. Mint Hill

- Typical home value: $487,971

- 1-year price change: +$21,197 (+4.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,138 (+61.7%)

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#44. Poplar Branch

- Typical home value: $348,161

- 1-year price change: +$21,419 (+6.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,903 (+62.5%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#43. Balsam Grove

- Typical home value: $288,735

- 1-year price change: +$21,433 (+8.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,935 (+72.1%)

- Metro area: Brevard, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#42. Knotts Island

- Typical home value: $399,781

- 1-year price change: +$21,586 (+5.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,184 (+62.8%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#41. Blowing Rock

- Typical home value: $697,007

- 1-year price change: +$21,887 (+3.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$286,068 (+69.6%)

- Metro area: Boone, NC

You may also like: How North Carolina is committing to electric vehicles

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#40. Shawboro

- Typical home value: $370,471

- 1-year price change: +$22,093 (+6.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,156 (+52.9%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#39. Tryon

- Typical home value: $391,118

- 1-year price change: +$22,095 (+6.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$150,721 (+62.7%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#38. Whispering Pines

- Typical home value: $511,891

- 1-year price change: +$22,231 (+4.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$206,660 (+67.7%)

- Metro area: Pinehurst-Southern Pines, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#37. Oak Ridge

- Typical home value: $548,074

- 1-year price change: +$22,514 (+4.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,017 (+47.7%)

- Metro area: Greensboro-High Point, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#36. Wesley Chapel

- Typical home value: $618,680

- 1-year price change: +$22,533 (+3.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$243,399 (+64.9%)

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

You may also like: North Carolina ranks #37 in mental health care deserts

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#35. Zirconia

- Typical home value: $456,831

- 1-year price change: +$22,749 (+5.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$164,192 (+56.1%)

- Metro area: Asheville, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#34. Emerald Isle

- Typical home value: $716,143

- 1-year price change: +$22,793 (+3.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$301,126 (+72.6%)

- Metro area: Morehead City, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#33. Horse Shoe

- Typical home value: $498,803

- 1-year price change: +$22,871 (+4.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$191,705 (+62.4%)

- Metro area: Asheville, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#32. Seven Devils

- Typical home value: $547,954

- 1-year price change: +$23,397 (+4.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$258,538 (+89.3%)

- Metro area: Boone, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#31. Mills River

- Typical home value: $539,162

- 1-year price change: +$23,566 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$197,462 (+57.8%)

- Metro area: Asheville, NC

You may also like: How much manufacturers in North Carolina spend on equipment

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#30. New Hill

- Typical home value: $672,789

- 1-year price change: +$23,717 (+3.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$248,815 (+58.7%)

- Metro area: Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#29. Boomer

- Typical home value: $226,302

- 1-year price change: +$24,233 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,382 (+57.2%)

- Metro area: North Wilkesboro, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#28. Stanfield

- Typical home value: $384,211

- 1-year price change: +$24,276 (+6.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$161,706 (+72.7%)

- Metro area: Albemarle, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#27. Waxhaw

- Typical home value: $598,936

- 1-year price change: +$24,486 (+4.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$238,123 (+66.0%)

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#26. Pisgah Forest

- Typical home value: $438,817

- 1-year price change: +$24,622 (+5.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$192,748 (+78.3%)

- Metro area: Brevard, NC

You may also like: How North Carolina's unbanked population compares to the rest of the US

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#25. Shiloh

- Typical home value: $326,911

- 1-year price change: +$25,748 (+8.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$117,442 (+56.1%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#24. Harbinger

- Typical home value: $456,550

- 1-year price change: +$25,922 (+6.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$179,345 (+64.7%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#23. Maple

- Typical home value: $376,863

- 1-year price change: +$26,204 (+7.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,404 (+58.7%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#22. Lake Santeetlah

- Typical home value: $657,620

- 1-year price change: +$27,076 (+4.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$231,146 (+54.2%)

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#21. Coinjock

- Typical home value: $420,679

- 1-year price change: +$27,824 (+7.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,709 (+57.6%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

You may also like: US electric vehicle infrastructure has tripled in 5 years. Here's how North Carolina compares.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#20. Gatesville

- Typical home value: $202,915

- 1-year price change: +$28,347 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,371 (+41.4%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Davidson

- Typical home value: $640,101

- 1-year price change: +$28,358 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$242,196 (+60.9%)

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Camden

- Typical home value: $365,325

- 1-year price change: +$28,448 (+8.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,171 (+51.5%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Sunbury

- Typical home value: $209,067

- 1-year price change: +$29,357 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,598 (+42.7%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. South Mills

- Typical home value: $393,283

- 1-year price change: +$29,532 (+8.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,189 (+51.8%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

You may also like: States sending the most people to North Carolina

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Point Harbor

- Typical home value: $439,111

- 1-year price change: +$30,332 (+7.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$189,892 (+76.2%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Glenville

- Typical home value: $737,440

- 1-year price change: +$31,696 (+4.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$328,317 (+80.2%)

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Eure

- Typical home value: $233,207

- 1-year price change: +$33,029 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,250 (+59.8%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Hobbsville

- Typical home value: $237,792

- 1-year price change: +$34,538 (+17.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,114 (+55.7%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Gates

- Typical home value: $253,364

- 1-year price change: +$35,641 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,314 (+61.3%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

You may also like: These are the most prevalent disabilities in North Carolina

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Holden Beach

- Typical home value: $845,307

- 1-year price change: +$37,312 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$394,596 (+87.5%)

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Highlands

- Typical home value: $957,006

- 1-year price change: +$38,053 (+4.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$422,371 (+79.0%)

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Corapeake

- Typical home value: $281,519

- 1-year price change: +$40,474 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,617 (+43.0%)

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Henrico

- Typical home value: $683,593

- 1-year price change: +$49,197 (+7.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$284,786 (+71.4%)

- Metro area: Roanoke Rapids, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Weddington

- Typical home value: $1,010,398

- 1-year price change: +$55,432 (+5.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$427,987 (+73.5%)

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

You may also like: Best private colleges in North Carolina

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Lake Toxaway

- Typical home value: $665,301

- 1-year price change: +$58,246 (+9.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$318,288 (+91.7%)

- Metro area: Brevard, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Wrightsville Beach

- Typical home value: $1,527,838

- 1-year price change: +$67,024 (+4.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$659,947 (+76.0%)

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Bald Head Island

- Typical home value: $1,322,395

- 1-year price change: +$74,456 (+6.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$601,575 (+83.5%)

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Marvin

- Typical home value: $1,172,338

- 1-year price change: +$86,108 (+7.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$506,798 (+76.1%)

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Cashiers

- Typical home value: $1,189,415

- 1-year price change: +$88,794 (+8.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$612,595 (+106.2%)

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

You may also like: Counties with the shortest life expectancy in North Carolina