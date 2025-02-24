Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Charlotte metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. Data was available for 84 cities and towns.

You may also like: Recently opened restaurants in the Charlotte area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#30. Concord, NC

- Typical home value: $374,593

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +61.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#29. Lake Park, NC

- Typical home value: $383,577

- 1-year price change: +1.3%

- 5-year price change: +59.6%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#28. Iron Station, NC

- Typical home value: $384,012

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +58.0%

Stacker

#27. Charlotte, NC

- Typical home value: $391,658

- 1-year price change: +1.1%

- 5-year price change: +57.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#26. Mineral Springs, NC

- Typical home value: $392,868

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +59.3%

You may also like: Highest-rated delis in Charlotte by diners

Stacker

#25. Troutman, NC

- Typical home value: $396,310

- 1-year price change: -0.0%

- 5-year price change: +54.5%

Stacker

#24. Pineville, NC

- Typical home value: $398,350

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +52.6%

Stacker

#23. Unionville, NC

- Typical home value: $400,654

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +56.0%

Stacker

#22. Clover, SC

- Typical home value: $403,404

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: +61.6%

Stacker

#21. Belmont, NC

- Typical home value: $407,804

- 1-year price change: +1.9%

- 5-year price change: +59.8%

You may also like: People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Charlotte

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#20. Midland, NC

- Typical home value: $409,863

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +58.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Indian Trail, NC

- Typical home value: $417,051

- 1-year price change: +0.8%

- 5-year price change: +61.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Mount Ulla, NC

- Typical home value: $425,507

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +40.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Fairview, NC

- Typical home value: $453,728

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +59.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. Stallings, NC

- Typical home value: $460,746

- 1-year price change: +1.4%

- 5-year price change: +58.8%

You may also like: Highest-rated ice cream shops in Charlotte by diners

Stacker

#15. Mc Adenville, NC

- Typical home value: $467,649

- 1-year price change: +2.1%

- 5-year price change: data not available

Stacker

#14. Mooresville, NC

- Typical home value: $468,103

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +58.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Matthews, NC

- Typical home value: $482,722

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +64.4%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Mint Hill, NC

- Typical home value: $487,971

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +61.7%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Harrisburg, NC

- Typical home value: $490,417

- 1-year price change: +2.9%

- 5-year price change: +61.0%

You may also like: Best options in Charlotte for 7 popular outdoor activities

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Cornelius, NC

- Typical home value: $512,464

- 1-year price change: +2.8%

- 5-year price change: +61.7%

Stacker

#9. Fort Mill, SC

- Typical home value: $516,712

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +62.2%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Denver, NC

- Typical home value: $533,674

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +51.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Huntersville, NC

- Typical home value: $537,382

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +65.2%

Stacker

#6. Tega Cay, SC

- Typical home value: $585,915

- 1-year price change: +3.6%

- 5-year price change: +65.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in the Charlotte area by diners

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Waxhaw, NC

- Typical home value: $598,936

- 1-year price change: +4.3%

- 5-year price change: +66.0%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Wesley Chapel, NC

- Typical home value: $618,680

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +64.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Davidson, NC

- Typical home value: $640,101

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +60.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Weddington, NC

- Typical home value: $1,010,398

- 1-year price change: +5.8%

- 5-year price change: +73.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Marvin, NC

- Typical home value: $1,172,338

- 1-year price change: +7.9%

- 5-year price change: +76.1%

You may also like: See how Charlotte ranks in commuting