Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2025. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in North Carolina

#1. Kill Devil Hills, NC: 7

#2. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC: 4

#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC: 4

#2. Wilmington, NC: 4

#5. Cullowhee, NC: 3

#6. Morehead City, NC: 2

#7. Boone, NC: 1

#7. Brevard, NC: 1

#7. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC: 1

#7. Roanoke Rapids, NC: 1

#7. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC: 1

You may also like: How North Carolina's unbanked population compares to the rest of the US

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#30. Wesley Chapel

- Typical home value: $618,680

- 1-year price change: +3.8%

- 5-year price change: +64.9%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#29. Caswell Beach

- Typical home value: $621,925

- 1-year price change: +0.6%

- 5-year price change: +72.8%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#28. Rodanthe

- Typical home value: $622,470

- 1-year price change: +1.3%

- 5-year price change: +55.1%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#27. Kitty Hawk

- Typical home value: $626,633

- 1-year price change: +1.7%

- 5-year price change: +71.1%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#26. Davidson

- Typical home value: $640,101

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +60.9%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

You may also like: North Carolina ranks #37 in mental health care deserts

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#25. Surf City

- Typical home value: $640,991

- 1-year price change: +1.4%

- 5-year price change: +83.6%

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#24. Salvo

- Typical home value: $644,904

- 1-year price change: +0.3%

- 5-year price change: +59.8%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#23. Lake Santeetlah

- Typical home value: $657,620

- 1-year price change: +4.3%

- 5-year price change: +54.2%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#22. Lake Toxaway

- Typical home value: $665,301

- 1-year price change: +9.6%

- 5-year price change: +91.7%

- Metro area: Brevard, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#21. New Hill

- Typical home value: $672,789

- 1-year price change: +3.7%

- 5-year price change: +58.7%

- Metro area: Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

You may also like: Best counties to live in North Carolina

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#20. Henrico

- Typical home value: $683,593

- 1-year price change: +7.8%

- 5-year price change: +71.4%

- Metro area: Roanoke Rapids, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#19. Pine Knoll Shores

- Typical home value: $685,016

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +74.3%

- Metro area: Morehead City, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#18. Saint James

- Typical home value: $686,289

- 1-year price change: +3.0%

- 5-year price change: +64.9%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#17. Nags Head

- Typical home value: $690,575

- 1-year price change: +0.5%

- 5-year price change: +65.2%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#16. Blowing Rock

- Typical home value: $697,007

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +69.6%

- Metro area: Boone, NC

You may also like: Counties with the coldest winters in North Carolina

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#15. Emerald Isle

- Typical home value: $716,143

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +72.6%

- Metro area: Morehead City, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#14. Glenville

- Typical home value: $737,440

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +80.2%

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#13. Kure Beach

- Typical home value: $751,414

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +74.0%

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#12. Southern Shores

- Typical home value: $780,741

- 1-year price change: +1.0%

- 5-year price change: +70.7%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#11. Holden Beach

- Typical home value: $845,307

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +87.5%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

You may also like: Best- and worst-run cities in North Carolina

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#10. Waves

- Typical home value: $845,329

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +62.8%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#9. Corolla

- Typical home value: $893,641

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +69.5%

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#8. Topsail Beach

- Typical home value: $907,359

- 1-year price change: +0.2%

- 5-year price change: +71.1%

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Duck

- Typical home value: $944,000

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +71.3%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Highlands

- Typical home value: $957,006

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +79.0%

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

You may also like: Teen drug use varies by state. Here's how North Carolina compares.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Weddington

- Typical home value: $1,010,398

- 1-year price change: +5.8%

- 5-year price change: +73.5%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Marvin

- Typical home value: $1,172,338

- 1-year price change: +7.9%

- 5-year price change: +76.1%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Cashiers

- Typical home value: $1,189,415

- 1-year price change: +8.1%

- 5-year price change: +106.2%

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Bald Head Island

- Typical home value: $1,322,395

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +83.5%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Wrightsville Beach

- Typical home value: $1,527,838

- 1-year price change: +4.6%

- 5-year price change: +76.0%

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC

You may also like: Where people in North Carolina are moving to most