Arina P Habich // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in North Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of January 2026. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in North Carolina

#1. Kill Devil Hills, NC: 5

#2. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC: 4

#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC: 4

#4. Wilmington, NC: 3

#4. Cullowhee, NC: 3

#4. Morehead City, NC: 3

#7. Brevard, NC: 2

#7. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC: 2

#9. Boone, NC: 1

#9. Roanoke Rapids, NC: 1

#9. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC: 1

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Indian Beach

- Typical home value: $617,164

- 1-year price change: +0.1%

- 5-year price change: +50.7%

- Metro area: Morehead City, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#29. Chapel Hill

- Typical home value: $617,489

- 1-year price change: -0.5%

- 5-year price change: +45.0%

- Metro area: Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Caswell Beach

- Typical home value: $620,413

- 1-year price change: +0.7%

- 5-year price change: +59.3%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Sapphire

- Typical home value: $625,064

- 1-year price change: +2.5%

- 5-year price change: +65.2%

- Metro area: Brevard, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#26. Kitty Hawk

- Typical home value: $625,898

- 1-year price change: -1.4%

- 5-year price change: +49.3%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#25. Salvo

- Typical home value: $628,526

- 1-year price change: -2.1%

- 5-year price change: +45.0%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. Henrico

- Typical home value: $634,770

- 1-year price change: +7.7%

- 5-year price change: +61.7%

- Metro area: Roanoke Rapids, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Wesley Chapel

- Typical home value: $638,634

- 1-year price change: +0.5%

- 5-year price change: +49.6%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#22. Lake Santeetlah

- Typical home value: $640,364

- 1-year price change: +0.2%

- 5-year price change: +36.0%

- Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Davidson

- Typical home value: $643,982

- 1-year price change: +1.0%

- 5-year price change: +49.0%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. New Hill

- Typical home value: $683,172

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +44.7%

- Metro area: Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#19. Saint James

- Typical home value: $683,740

- 1-year price change: -1.3%

- 5-year price change: +51.2%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#18. Lake Toxaway

- Typical home value: $687,233

- 1-year price change: +1.3%

- 5-year price change: +67.8%

- Metro area: Brevard, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Nags Head

- Typical home value: $700,151

- 1-year price change: -0.0%

- 5-year price change: +49.9%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Pine Knoll Shores

- Typical home value: $709,271

- 1-year price change: +1.3%

- 5-year price change: +52.3%

- Metro area: Morehead City, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Blowing Rock

- Typical home value: $723,712

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +50.7%

- Metro area: Boone, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#14. Emerald Isle

- Typical home value: $729,211

- 1-year price change: +1.2%

- 5-year price change: +53.9%

- Metro area: Morehead City, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Kure Beach

- Typical home value: $734,109

- 1-year price change: -4.7%

- 5-year price change: +46.0%

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#12. Glenville

- Typical home value: $753,129

- 1-year price change: -0.8%

- 5-year price change: +50.3%

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Southern Shores

- Typical home value: $782,400

- 1-year price change: -1.1%

- 5-year price change: +51.8%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Corolla

- Typical home value: $871,651

- 1-year price change: -1.2%

- 5-year price change: +55.0%

- Metro area: Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#9. Holden Beach

- Typical home value: $885,488

- 1-year price change: +4.4%

- 5-year price change: +73.4%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Topsail Beach

- Typical home value: $927,202

- 1-year price change: +3.3%

- 5-year price change: +55.7%

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Duck

- Typical home value: $978,183

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +56.6%

- Metro area: Kill Devil Hills, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Highlands

- Typical home value: $1,015,182

- 1-year price change: +7.8%

- 5-year price change: +65.1%

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Weddington

- Typical home value: $1,040,717

- 1-year price change: +2.0%

- 5-year price change: +59.5%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Marvin

- Typical home value: $1,225,241

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +63.4%

- Metro area: Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Cashiers

- Typical home value: $1,340,605

- 1-year price change: +4.5%

- 5-year price change: +82.2%

- Metro area: Cullowhee, NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Bald Head Island

- Typical home value: $1,364,982

- 1-year price change: -0.6%

- 5-year price change: +61.7%

- Metro area: Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Wrightsville Beach

- Typical home value: $1,644,363

- 1-year price change: +6.0%

- 5-year price change: +64.7%

- Metro area: Wilmington, NC