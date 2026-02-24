4 PM production // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Goldsboro metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the

sits at 6.01%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Goldsboro metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Fremont, NC

- Typical home value: $103,262

- 1-year price change: -5.2%

- 5-year price change: +11.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Mount Olive, NC

- Typical home value: $120,493

- 1-year price change: +0.0%

- 5-year price change: +5.9%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Dudley, NC

- Typical home value: $128,338

- 1-year price change: -8.1%

- 5-year price change: +22.9%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Seven Springs, NC

- Typical home value: $133,621

- 1-year price change: -3.6%

- 5-year price change: -2.6%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Mar-Mac, NC

- Typical home value: $185,938

- 1-year price change: -8.5%

- 5-year price change: +30.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Goldsboro, NC

- Typical home value: $187,322

- 1-year price change: -0.2%

- 5-year price change: +31.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Pikeville, NC

- Typical home value: $243,346

- 1-year price change: +1.6%

- 5-year price change: +38.0%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Walnut Creek, NC

- Typical home value: $426,306

- 1-year price change: +4.7%

- 5-year price change: +40.5%