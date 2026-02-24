Cities with the most expensive homes in the Goldsboro metro area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $358,968 in January, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 19, the
sits at 6.01%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Goldsboro metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#8. Fremont, NC
- Typical home value: $103,262
- 1-year price change: -5.2%
- 5-year price change: +11.5%
#7. Mount Olive, NC
- Typical home value: $120,493
- 1-year price change: +0.0%
- 5-year price change: +5.9%
#6. Dudley, NC
- Typical home value: $128,338
- 1-year price change: -8.1%
- 5-year price change: +22.9%
#5. Seven Springs, NC
- Typical home value: $133,621
- 1-year price change: -3.6%
- 5-year price change: -2.6%
#4. Mar-Mac, NC
- Typical home value: $185,938
- 1-year price change: -8.5%
- 5-year price change: +30.8%
#3. Goldsboro, NC
- Typical home value: $187,322
- 1-year price change: -0.2%
- 5-year price change: +31.7%
#2. Pikeville, NC
- Typical home value: $243,346
- 1-year price change: +1.6%
- 5-year price change: +38.0%
#1. Walnut Creek, NC
- Typical home value: $426,306
- 1-year price change: +4.7%
- 5-year price change: +40.5%