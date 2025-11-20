For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can't afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn't just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What's more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. "Full-time work alone isn't enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves," the study's lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you're looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Durham using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they've given out more than 7.85 million coats.

"This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible," One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. "It's impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person's experience, one person at a time."

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Open Table Ministry

- Address: 215 N Church St, Durham, NC 27701

The Elite Dollz of Faith Inc

- Address: 487 Morehead Ave Unit 104, Durham, NC 27701

Church World Service Durham

- Address: 504 W Chapel Hill St, Durham, NC 27701

Durham Rescue Mission

- Address: PO Box 11858, Durham, NC 27703

J.Crew - Streets at Southpoint

- Address: 6910 Fayetteville Road, Space 122, Durham, NC 27713

Premier Smiles & Sleep Coat Drive

- Address: 5111 NC Hwy 55, Ste 102, Durham, NC 27713

Big Bear Bounce LLC

- Address: 5125 NC-55, Suite 102, Durham, NC 27713

Mt. Bethel UMC Fish & Loaves Food Pantry & Clothing Closet

- Address: 1605 Bahama Rd, Bahama, NC 27503

The Help Center NC

- Address: 9121 Anson Way Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27615

Love Overload

- Address: 181 Wind Chime Court, Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27615

J.Crew - North Hills

- Address: 4140 Lassiter Mill Road, Suite 110, Raleigh, NC 27609

Note in the Pocket♻️

- Address: 4730 Hargrove Rd, Raleigh, NC 27616

Sister protector

- Address: 7209 stephen boyd, Raleigh, NC 27616

Raleigh Rescue Mission

- Address: PO Box 27391, Raleigh, NC 27611

New Beginnings 4 U Inc.

- Address: 3905 Summer Pl, Raleigh, NC 27604