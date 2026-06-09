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Coldest Junes in North Carolina since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Junes in North Carolina since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. June 2023 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.2°F

- Total precipitation: 4.57"

#10. June 1966 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 82.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.45"

#10. June 1910 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.4°F

- Total precipitation: 7.56"

#8. June 1992 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.9°F

- Total precipitation: 5.8"

#8. June 1974 (tie)

- Average temperature: 70.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60°F

- Total precipitation: 4.2"

#7. June 1997

- Average temperature: 70.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.1°F

- Total precipitation: 3.91"

#6. June 1967

- Average temperature: 70.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.6°F

- Total precipitation: 3.71"

#5. June 1903

- Average temperature: 70.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60°F

- Total precipitation: 5.95"

#4. June 1979

- Average temperature: 69.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59°F

- Total precipitation: 4.88"

#3. June 1907

- Average temperature: 69.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 80.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.7°F

- Total precipitation: 7.23"

#2. June 1955

- Average temperature: 69.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.3°F

- Total precipitation: 3.69"

#1. June 1972

- Average temperature: 69.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 81.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 57.4°F

- Total precipitation: 5.15"