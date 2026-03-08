Gaschwald // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Coldest Marches in North Carolina since 1895

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Marches in North Carolina since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#10. March 1958

- Average temperature: 44.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 53.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 35.2°F

- Total precipitation: 4.03"

#9. March 2013

- Average temperature: 44°F

- Monthly high temperature: 55.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32.7°F

- Total precipitation: 2.68"

#8. March 1931

- Average temperature: 43.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 54.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 33.2°F

- Total precipitation: 3.41"

#7. March 1914

- Average temperature: 43.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 55.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 32°F

- Total precipitation: 3.19"

#6. March 1969

- Average temperature: 43.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 55.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.6°F

- Total precipitation: 4.66"

#5. March 1926

- Average temperature: 43.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 55.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.4°F

- Total precipitation: 4.22"

#4. March 1941

- Average temperature: 43.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 55.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 31.1°F

- Total precipitation: 4.06"

#3. March 1947

- Average temperature: 41.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 30.4°F

- Total precipitation: 3.64"

#2. March 1915

- Average temperature: 40.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 52.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 29.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.64"

#1. March 1960

- Average temperature: 37.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 47.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 26.6°F

- Total precipitation: 4.53"