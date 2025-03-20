Complicated friendships can affect well-being—just take it from these 5 pop culture duos

Friendship, and connection, is essential for well-being and mental health. In fact, a 2023 study issued by the U.S. Surgeon General found that the negative effects of loneliness on mental and physical health are akin to smoking up to 15 cigarettes per day. Similarly, another recent study found that people with close confidants are more satisfied with their lives and less depressed.

Despite its many benefits, though, friendship can also bring complicated dynamics or stress. Like any relationship, a friendship that is unhealthy or toxic can lead to distress. To explore this lesser-discussed side of friendship, Charlie Health dug into examples of complicated friendships in pop culture and their effects on well-being—from a pair of enemies turned friends in "Gilmore Girls" to a loyal yet dysfunctional duo in "The Office."

If friendships are taking a toll on your well-being, a mental health professional can help you navigate these dynamics and build healthier relationships. Read on to see examples of complicated yet iconic pop culture friendships and learn what these characters can tell us about how relationships affect well-being.

Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute, 'The Office'

Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute are two of the most memorable characters from "The Office," a mockumentary-style workplace sitcom from the early 2000s. The workplace duo are friends and colleagues (Michael is Dwight's boss), but their relationship is a mix of deep loyalty, manipulation, and dysfunction.

As Dwight's boss, Michael frequently takes advantage of Dwight's loyalty, using it for his own amusement. At the same time, Dwight craves Michael's approval despite often being mistreated. In one episode, Michael pretends to fire Dwight as a joke, causing him serious distress. In another, Michael actively sabotages Dwight's promotion, reinforcing an unhealthy cycle of manipulation and dependence.

Dwight's willingness to endure Michael's mistreatment highlights how workplace dynamics can blur the line between friendship and professional hierarchy. Also, the power imbalance in their relationship reflects how seeking validation from a superior can lead to stress, low self-esteem, and emotional exhaustion.

Cristina Yang and Meredith Grey, 'Grey's Anatomy'

Cristina Yang and Meredith Grey are also fictional colleagues from "Grey's Anatomy," a long-running medical drama following the lives of surgeons at Seattle Grace Hospital. From their early days as surgical interns, Cristina and Meredith form an unbreakable bond built on mutual respect and shared ambition as they support each other through personal hardships and professional challenges.

Their deep, unwavering support provides emotional stability in a demanding field, but their competitive nature adds stress to their relationship. Their rivalry pushes them to become better surgeons, but it also creates moments of tension, such as when they compete for the same opportunities or struggle with jealousy over each other's successes.

Despite their challenges, Cristina and Meredith confide in each other about deeply personal struggles—whether it's Meredith's struggles with trauma or Cristina's complicated relationships—showing how a strong friendship can balance both emotional support and professional rivalry. In fact, workplace friendships are crucial for most peoples' well-being and job satisfaction, with one recent study finding that nearly 8 in 10 respondents (78%) see mental health benefits from work friends.

Paris Geller and Rory Gilmore, 'Gilmore Girls'

Paris Geller and Rory Gilmore are central characters in "Gilmore Girls," a TV show that follows Rory's journey from high school to adulthood. The two start off as academic rivals at a prestigious prep school, with Paris' intense, competitive nature clashing against Rory's more reserved and diplomatic demeanor. Over time, their relationship evolves into a deep, albeit complicated, friendship.

For example, Rory stands by Paris during difficult times, such as when Paris is devastated by her rejection from Harvard. Later, when Rory becomes the editor-in-chief of the Yale Daily News—essentially Paris' boss—their friendship is tested by shifting power dynamics, forcing them to navigate the challenges of balancing personal and professional relationships. Despite their frequent clashes, they rely on each other during moments of personal and academic hardship.

Even with their challenges, data shows that early social relationships may have lasting effects on mental well-being. Findings from a study of over 1,100 people show that young adults without childhood friends were more likely to experience psychological difficulties, especially internalizing symptoms like depression and anxiety.

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin, 'The Real Housewives of New York City'

Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin, stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY)," were once inseparable best friends who shared a close, supportive friendship for several seasons of the show. However, their relationship took a dramatic turn when a highly publicized fallout occurred, leading to emotional distress and regret for both. Jill later revealed that anxiety and other mental health struggles were factors in the breakdown of their friendship, as well as her feelings of abandonment as Bethany gained fame and success. The two women have occasionally tried to reconcile over the years, but the emotional scars from their public dispute have remained.

Ben Higgins and Chris Soules, 'The Bachelorette'

Ben Higgins and Chris Soules were both contestants on "The Bachelorette," where they initially formed a friendly bond. However, their friendship faced tension as they both vied for the affection of the same woman, Kaitlyn Bristowe. As the show's eliminations narrowed the field, Ben and Chris each struggled with feelings of jealousy, particularly when Kaitlyn showed more interest in one over the other. This was compounded by their lack of control over the situation, as they both had to watch each other progress while simultaneously grappling with their own fears of rejection. In the wake of filming, Ben has spoken openly about how the show took a negative toll on his mental health.