Speed operation in Charlotte results in 144 traffic stops, 173 charges filed

CHARLOTTE — Last week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office completed a speed operation.

The operation was focused in the 6000 block of East Independence Boulevard.

It resulted in 144 traffic stops with 173 charges including speeding, reckless driving, driving without a seatbelt, improper or missing child restraint, and window tint violation.

VIDEO: Woman’s belongings still missing after arrest during Border Patrol operation in Charlotte

Woman’s belongings still missing after arrest during Border Patrol operation in Charlotte

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