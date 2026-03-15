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Speed operation in Charlotte results in 144 traffic stops, 173 charges filed

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Speed operation in Charlotte results in 100+ traffic stops
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Last week, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office completed a speed operation.

The operation was focused in the 6000 block of East Independence Boulevard.

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It resulted in 144 traffic stops with 173 charges including speeding, reckless driving, driving without a seatbelt, improper or missing child restraint, and window tint violation.

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