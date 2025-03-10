Fayetteville, North Carolina 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Fayetteville, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Saturday, while the low is 42 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 57 °F, low of 42 °F (48% humidity)

- Overcast with a 35% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:32 AM, sunset at 7:18 PM

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 71 °F, low of 45 °F (37% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:31 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 74 °F, low of 50 °F (40% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:30 AM, sunset at 7:20 PM

Thursday, March 13

- High of 68 °F, low of 53 °F (47% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:28 AM, sunset at 7:21 PM

Friday, March 14

- High of 73 °F, low of 55 °F (49% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:27 AM, sunset at 7:22 PM

- Full moon

Saturday, March 15

- High of 79 °F, low of 57 °F (50% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 7:22 PM

Sunday, March 16

- High of 75 °F, low of 61 °F (66% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)

- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 7:23 PM