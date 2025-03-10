Fayetteville, North Carolina 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Fayetteville, North Carolina using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 79 °F on Saturday, while the low is 42 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 57 °F, low of 42 °F (48% humidity)
- Overcast with a 35% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Moderate breeze (16 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:32 AM, sunset at 7:18 PM
afoto6267 // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 71 °F, low of 45 °F (37% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:31 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM
supergenijalac // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 74 °F, low of 50 °F (40% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:30 AM, sunset at 7:20 PM
Zyabich // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 68 °F, low of 53 °F (47% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:28 AM, sunset at 7:21 PM
Robert Schlie // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 73 °F, low of 55 °F (49% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:27 AM, sunset at 7:22 PM
- Full moon
ESOlex // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 79 °F, low of 57 °F (50% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:25 AM, sunset at 7:22 PM
aco // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 75 °F, low of 61 °F (66% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (3 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:24 AM, sunset at 7:23 PM