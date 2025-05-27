Highest-rated Class of 2025 football recruits from North Carolina

The dust has finally settled on the Class of 2025 football recruiting cycle. As programs look at their finalized rosters, the future landscape of college football is beginning to take shape. From five-star quarterbacks making headlines to underrated defensive linemen poised for breakout careers, this class is loaded with game-changing talent.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Class of 2025 football recruits from North Carolina using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from North Carolina set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Dan Mahan (QB)

- National rank: #788 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #51

- College: Duke

- High school: Walter M Williams (Burlington, NC)

#19. Sherrod Henderson (Edge)

- National rank: #762 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #65

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Heide Trask (Rocky Point, NC)

#18. Michael Gibbs (IOL)

- National rank: #737 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #50

- College: NC State

- High school: John T Hoggard (Wilmington, NC)

#17. Jamien Little (WR)

- National rank: #732 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #106

- College: Duke

- High school: Hickory (Hickory, NC)

#16. Taeshawn Alston (Edge)

- National rank: #721 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #62

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Vance County (Henderson, NC)

#15. Isaiah Deloatch (LB)

- National rank: #714 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #74

- College: Rutgers

- High school: Hillside (Durham, NC)

#14. Elijiah Oehlke (QB)

- National rank: #658 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #38

- College: Wake Forest

- High school: Trinity Christian School (Hope Mills, NC)

#13. Trajen Odom (DL)

- National rank: #522 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #61

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Weddington (Matthews, NC)

#12. Charles House (DL)

- National rank: #445 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #46

- College: Tennessee

- High school: North Mecklenburg (Huntersville, NC)

#11. Tai Buster (IOL)

- National rank: #409 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #27

- College: Auburn

- High school: A.L. Brown (Kannapolis, NC)

#10. Brian Rowe Jr. (WR)

- National rank: #335 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #45

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Jay M. Robinson (Concord, NC)

#9. Shamarius Peterkin (WR)

- National rank: #331 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #44

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Mount Tabor (Winston Salem, NC)

#8. Je'rel Bolder (WR)

- National rank: #277 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #36

- College: NC State

- High school: Forest Hills (Marshville, NC)

#7. Donovan Darden (Edge)

- National rank: #213 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #21

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Havelock (Havelock, NC)

#6. JaDon Blair (S)

- National rank: #154 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #13

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Mount Tabor (Winston Salem, NC)

#5. Jordan Young (ATH)

- National rank: #119 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Michigan

- High school: Monroe (Monroe, NC)

#4. Bryce Baker (QB)

- National rank: #86 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: North Carolina

- High school: East Forsyth (Kernersville, NC)

#3. Bryce Davis (Edge)

- National rank: #73 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: Duke

- High school: Grimsley (Greensboro, NC)

#2. Isaiah Campbell (DL)

- National rank: #33 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Southern (Durham, NC)

#1. David Sanders Jr. (OT)

- National rank: #6 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Providence Day School (Charlotte, NC)