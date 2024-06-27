Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Raleigh by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Raleigh.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#25. FatBoys Kitchen

- Rating: 3.7/5 (59 reviews)

- Address: Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: food trucks, seafood, burgers

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#24. Raleigh Crab House

- Rating: 3.8/5 (168 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4538 Capital Blvd. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#23. China Star

- Rating: 3.8/5 (32 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 6109 Rock Quarry Road Ste 110 Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: chinese, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#22. 42nd Street Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill

- Rating: 3.9/5 (674 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 508 West Jones St. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, bars, american

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#21. America's Best Wings

- Rating: 4.0/5 (26 reviews)

- Address: 3901 Capital Blvd. Ste 117 Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: chicken wings, seafood, burgers

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#20. East End Bistrot

- Rating: 4.0/5 (32 reviews)

- Address: 2020 Progress Court Ste 110 Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: french, seafood, salad

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#19. Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

- Rating: 4.0/5 (212 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4121 Main At North Hills St. Ste 100 Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, sandwiches, fast food

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#18. Mariscos Nayarit 2

- Rating: 4.1/5 (18 reviews)

- Address: 1428 Garner Station Blvd. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: mexican, seafood, cocktail bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#17. Seagate Seafood & Sushi

- Rating: 4.1/5 (100 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4420 Capital Blvd. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: sushi bars, cajun/creole, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#16. Rey's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.1/5 (300 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 1130 Buck Jones Road Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, steakhouses, bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#15. Vinnie's Steak House & Tavern

- Rating: 4.1/5 (142 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 7440 Six Forks Road Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: steakhouses, seafood, soup

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#14. Saltwater Seafood & Fry Shack

- Rating: 4.1/5 (82 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 4 Fenton St. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, seafood markets

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#13. Poke Bros

- Rating: 4.1/5 (82 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 7870 Alexander Promenade Place Ste 110 Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: poke, seafood, hawaiian

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#12. Jack's Seafood & Soul Food Restaurant

- Rating: 4.2/5 (153 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 1516 New Bern Ave. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, southern, soul food

- Read more on Yelp

Canva

#11. Salt & Lime Cabo Grill

- Rating: 4.2/5 (61 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 4800 Grove Barton Road Ste 106 Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, tex-mex, mexican

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#10. Cape Fear Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.2/5 (383 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 832 Spring Forest Road Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#9. Glenwood Grill

- Rating: 4.3/5 (363 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2603 Glenwood Ave. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: new american, bars, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#8. Salt & Lime Cabo Grill

- Rating: 4.3/5 (1365 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 6006 Falls Of Neuse Road Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, tex-mex, mexican

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#7. Chuan Cafe

- Rating: 4.4/5 (233 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2004 New Bern Ave. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: szechuan, seafood, asian fusion

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#6. Oak Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.4/5 (262 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 417 West Hargett St. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: steakhouses, new american, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#5. Cape Fear Seafood Company

- Rating: 4.4/5 (111 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 2018 Clark Ave. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, cocktail bars, sandwiches

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#4. The Cortez

- Rating: 4.5/5 (397 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 413 Glenwood Ave. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, cocktail bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#3. Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar - Raleigh

- Rating: 4.6/5 (164 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 105 Friendly Drive Ste 101 Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: indian, bars, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#2. St. Roch Fine Oysters + Bar

- Rating: 4.6/5 (407 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 223 South Wilmington St. Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: new american, seafood, cajun/creole

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#1. Brodeto

- Rating: 4.7/5 (24 reviews)

- Address: 2201 Iron Works Drive Ste 137 Raleigh, North Carolina

- Categories: seafood, wine bars, italian

- Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.