The highest-value homes in Greenville, North Carolina

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Greenville, North Carolina's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 3103 Williams Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

- Approximate home value: $3,621,971

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 127,850

#2. 1640 Allen Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

- Approximate home value: $3,446,469

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 2

- Square feet: 92,080

#3. 1209 Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858

- Approximate home value: $3,124,018

- Beds: 1

- Baths: 56

- Square feet: 24,993

#4. 2345 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville, NC 27858

- Approximate home value: $2,747,344

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 63

- Square feet: 87,833

#5. 3681 Greenville Blvd Ne, Greenville, NC 27834

- Approximate home value: $2,471,331

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 11

- Square feet: 21,996

#6. 3234 Portertown Rd, Greenville, NC 27858

- Approximate home value: $2,211,661

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,899

#7. 3405 Star Hill Farm Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

- Approximate home value: $2,199,695

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 8,223

#8. 700 Lexington Dr, Greenville, NC 27834

- Approximate home value: $2,098,748

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 9,008

#9. 3303 Star Hill Farm Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

- Approximate home value: $1,949,440

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 8,534

#10. 3100 Copperfield Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

- Approximate home value: $1,909,730

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 5.5

- Square feet: 6,622

#11. 200 Wedgewood Dr, Greenville, NC 27858

- Approximate home value: $1,873,833

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 12

- Square feet: 8,919

#12. 2820 Macgregor Downs Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

- Approximate home value: $1,872,604

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#13. 601 Chesapeake Pl, Greenville, NC 27858

- Approximate home value: $1,868,213

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 6.5

- Square feet: 7,625

#14. Dickinson Ave Ave, Greenville, NC 27834

- Approximate home value: $1,867,824

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 5,454

#15. 155 Greenwood Dr, Greenville, NC 27834

- Approximate home value: $1,864,737

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

#16. 1653 Deep Run Rd, Greenville, NC 27834

- Approximate home value: $1,784,633

- Beds: not available

- Baths: 4.5

- Square feet: 10,176

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.