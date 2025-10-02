How much house does $500,000 buy you in Goldsboro?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.
These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.
While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Goldsboro?
To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Goldsboro right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.
103 Pender St, Fremont, NC 27830
- Price: $425,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,950
- See 103 Pender St, Fremont, NC 27830 on Redfin.com
105 Riviera Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Price: $454,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,820
- See 105 Riviera Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
101 Cashwell Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Price: $475,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,466
- See 101 Cashwell Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
102 Oxford Ct, La Grange, NC 28551
- Price: $432,100
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,320
- See 102 Oxford Ct, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com
105 Manchester Ct, La Grange, NC 28551
- Price: $449,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,320
- See 105 Manchester Ct, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com
105 Broughton Ln, La Grange, NC 28551
- Price: $455,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,320
- See 105 Broughton Ln, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com
804 S Baden Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,184
- See 804 S Baden Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
105 Oxford Ct, La Grange, NC 28551
- Price: $410,150
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,040
- See 105 Oxford Ct, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com
102 Manchester Ct, La Grange, NC 28551
- Price: $427,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,040
- See 102 Manchester Ct, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com
106 Broughton Ln, La Grange, NC 28551
- Price: $452,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,040
- See 106 Broughton Ln, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com
901 Coach House Cir, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Price: $499,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,795
- See 901 Coach House Cir, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
102 Atsur Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Price: $415,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,261
- See 102 Atsur Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
679 Nc Highway 222 E, Fremont, NC 27830
- Price: $499,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,659
- See 679 Nc Highway 222 E, Fremont, NC 27830 on Redfin.com
610 Ballance Rd, Fremont, NC 27830
- Price: $415,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,019
- See 610 Ballance Rd, Fremont, NC 27830 on Redfin.com
110 Weeping Willow Dr, La Grange, NC 28551
- Price: $425,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,960
- See 110 Weeping Willow Dr, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com
115 Point Shore Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Price: $500,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,776
- See 115 Point Shore Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
403 Pointe Dr, La Grange, NC 28551
- Price: $417,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,728
- See 403 Pointe Dr, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com
2502 Bradford Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Price: $494,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,223
- See 2502 Bradford Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
107 W Raintree Ln, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Price: $419,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,136
- See 107 W Raintree Ln, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
203 Pointe Dr, La Grange, NC 28551
- Price: $435,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,100
- See 203 Pointe Dr, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com
404 Spring Forest Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Price: $450,860
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,040
- See 404 Spring Forest Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
206 Tramway Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Price: $477,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,910
- See 206 Tramway Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
104 Pear Tree Ln, Pikeville, NC 27863
- Price: $465,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,693
- See 104 Pear Tree Ln, Pikeville, NC 27863 on Redfin.com
Tbd Antioch Rd, Pikeville, NC 27863
- Price: $469,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,571
- See Tbd Antioch Rd, Pikeville, NC 27863 on Redfin.com
154 Owens Farm Rd, Fremont, NC 27830
- Price: $454,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,104
- See 154 Owens Farm Rd, Fremont, NC 27830 on Redfin.com
308 Coffman Dr, Pikeville, NC 27863
- Price: $484,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,646
- See 308 Coffman Dr, Pikeville, NC 27863 on Redfin.com
200 Mint Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Price: $435,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,152
- See 200 Mint Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
340 Ada Stroud Rd, Seven Springs, NC 28578
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,550
- See 340 Ada Stroud Rd, Seven Springs, NC 28578 on Redfin.com
206 Stonewood Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,189
- See 206 Stonewood Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com
1404 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC 27534
- Price: $425,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,525
- See 1404 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.