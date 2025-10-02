How much house does $500,000 buy you in Goldsboro?

Back in 2014, spending $500,000 on a house was generally reserved for high earners. The typical U.S. home sold for $159,000, while starter homes averaged just $101,000. Fast-forward to today, and prices have more than doubled: A standard home now sells for $440,000, with starter homes approaching $300,000.

These current prices have put homeownership out of reach for many – and things don't look to be improving. Prices are still rising, affordability keeps dropping, and starter homes are becoming harder to find as home values climb. This has created a very sluggish and difficult housing market. In fact, even the usual busy spring and summer buying seasons were unusually slow this year.

While $500,000 once stretched much further, in many cities today, it's not nearly enough. But what about Goldsboro?

To find out, Redfin Real Estate found listings near the $500,000 mark to see what types of homes you can actually afford in Goldsboro right now. Listings below $500,000 were included if necessary.

103 Pender St, Fremont, NC 27830

- Price: $425,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,950

- See 103 Pender St, Fremont, NC 27830 on Redfin.com

105 Riviera Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Price: $454,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,820

- See 105 Riviera Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com

101 Cashwell Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Price: $475,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,466

- See 101 Cashwell Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com

102 Oxford Ct, La Grange, NC 28551

- Price: $432,100

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,320

- See 102 Oxford Ct, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com

105 Manchester Ct, La Grange, NC 28551

- Price: $449,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,320

- See 105 Manchester Ct, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com

105 Broughton Ln, La Grange, NC 28551

- Price: $455,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,320

- See 105 Broughton Ln, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com

804 S Baden Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,184

- See 804 S Baden Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com

105 Oxford Ct, La Grange, NC 28551

- Price: $410,150

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,040

- See 105 Oxford Ct, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com

102 Manchester Ct, La Grange, NC 28551

- Price: $427,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,040

- See 102 Manchester Ct, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com

106 Broughton Ln, La Grange, NC 28551

- Price: $452,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,040

- See 106 Broughton Ln, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com

901 Coach House Cir, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Price: $499,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,795

- See 901 Coach House Cir, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com

102 Atsur Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Price: $415,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,261

- See 102 Atsur Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com

679 Nc Highway 222 E, Fremont, NC 27830

- Price: $499,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,659

- See 679 Nc Highway 222 E, Fremont, NC 27830 on Redfin.com

610 Ballance Rd, Fremont, NC 27830

- Price: $415,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,019

- See 610 Ballance Rd, Fremont, NC 27830 on Redfin.com

110 Weeping Willow Dr, La Grange, NC 28551

- Price: $425,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,960

- See 110 Weeping Willow Dr, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com

115 Point Shore Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Price: $500,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,776

- See 115 Point Shore Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com

403 Pointe Dr, La Grange, NC 28551

- Price: $417,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,728

- See 403 Pointe Dr, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com

2502 Bradford Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Price: $494,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,223

- See 2502 Bradford Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com

107 W Raintree Ln, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Price: $419,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,136

- See 107 W Raintree Ln, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com

203 Pointe Dr, La Grange, NC 28551

- Price: $435,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,100

- See 203 Pointe Dr, La Grange, NC 28551 on Redfin.com

404 Spring Forest Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Price: $450,860

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,040

- See 404 Spring Forest Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com

206 Tramway Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Price: $477,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,910

- See 206 Tramway Pl, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com

104 Pear Tree Ln, Pikeville, NC 27863

- Price: $465,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,693

- See 104 Pear Tree Ln, Pikeville, NC 27863 on Redfin.com

Tbd Antioch Rd, Pikeville, NC 27863

- Price: $469,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,571

- See Tbd Antioch Rd, Pikeville, NC 27863 on Redfin.com

154 Owens Farm Rd, Fremont, NC 27830

- Price: $454,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,104

- See 154 Owens Farm Rd, Fremont, NC 27830 on Redfin.com

308 Coffman Dr, Pikeville, NC 27863

- Price: $484,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,646

- See 308 Coffman Dr, Pikeville, NC 27863 on Redfin.com

200 Mint Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Price: $435,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,152

- See 200 Mint Ct, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com

340 Ada Stroud Rd, Seven Springs, NC 28578

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,550

- See 340 Ada Stroud Rd, Seven Springs, NC 28578 on Redfin.com

206 Stonewood Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,189

- See 206 Stonewood Dr, Goldsboro, NC 27530 on Redfin.com

1404 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC 27534

- Price: $425,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,525

- See 1404 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC 27534 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.