How often should you actually wash your bed sheets? (Plus expert tips for doing it right)

Is there anything better than crawling into a clean bed after a long day? Nothing beats freshly washed sheets. However, a lot of things beat the act of actually washing them.

With today's demands, washing your sheets may not be at the top of the priority list. Everyone is busy, and washing the bedding is not a quick task. Nevertheless, it must be done. But how often, you ask? Naturepedic answers.

Why You Need to Wash Your Sheets

Washing your sheets is like hitting the refresh button for your bed. Did you know you spend about a third of your life nestled in those cozy layers? Over time, they can become a magnet for things like:

Dust mites

Sweat

Dead skin cells

Body oils, allergens

Bacteria

… and even the occasional midnight snack crumb. (We don’t judge!) Freshly washed sheets not only feel fantastic, but also promote better sleep and overall health, helping to create a clean and serene sleep environment.

Washing your sheets regularly is essential for maintaining good hygiene. On the other hand, not washing them can contribute to acne, skin irritations, allergic reactions and respiratory issues, particularly for those with asthma or allergies. Regular laundering also helps extend the lifespan of your bedding by preventing the buildup of residues that can weaken the fabric fibers.

How Often to Wash Bed Sheets

Medical experts recommend washing your bed sheets once per week. This is seen as the standard, although the average person will typically wash them once every two weeks (which is still good). However, if you have allergies, asthma or sensitive skin, you might benefit from washing them even more frequently, such as every three to four days.

During the summer months (or if you tend to sweat while sleeping), you may benefit from increasing the frequency with which you wash your sheets. You may also want to wash them more frequently if you allow your pet to sleep in the bed.

If you’re not able to wash your sheets weekly, at least keep more than one set on hand and switch them out for a fresh set — the laundry can wait!

How to Wash Sheets the Right Way

To wash your sheets, follow these easy steps:

1. Begin by checking the care label for specific instructions regarding temperature and washing methods.

2. Generally, use warm water to effectively remove dirt and bacteria, but hot water can be used for white or light-colored sheets to ensure thorough cleaning.

3. Opt for a gentle cycle to preserve the fabric's integrity.

4. Use a mild, EWG Verified® detergent and avoid bleach as it can weaken the fibers over time.

5. In order to prevent tangling, wash your sheets separately on their own or with lightweight items similar in fabric and color.

6. After washing, tumble dry on low heat or line dry to maintain softness and prevent shrinkage.

7. Always ensure your sheets are completely dry before storing to prevent mold and mildew growth.

5 Tips for Removing Stains

While using bleach isn’t recommended , it is important to pre-treat any stains you may have prior to putting your sheets in the wash cycle.

Here are some natural and nontoxic tips on how to remove stains that will come in handy with the common offenders.

Baking soda and vinegar

For a versatile stain-removal solution, mix baking soda with water to form a paste and apply it directly to the stain. Let it sit for about 30 minutes. For tougher stains, follow up by spraying white vinegar on the baking soda paste. The fizzing action can help lift the stain. After letting it sit for another 15-30 minutes, wash the sheets as usual.

Lemon juice and sunlight

Lemon juice is excellent as it contains natural enzymes. Apply fresh lemon juice to the stain and let the sheets sit in direct sunlight for a few hours. The natural bleaching effect of the lemon juice combined with sunlight can help to lighten and remove the stain. Afterward, rinse with cold water and wash as usual.

Hydrogen peroxide and baking soda

For darker stains, hydrogen peroxide can be very effective. Mix hydrogen peroxide with a small amount of baking soda to form a paste and apply it to the stain. Let it sit for about 30 minutes before rinsing with cold water. Be sure to test this mixture on a small, inconspicuous area first, as hydrogen peroxide can have a bleaching effect on some fabrics.

Salt and cold water

This combination works great on wine. (In bed? Again, we don’t judge!) Immediately soak the stained area in cold water, then sprinkle salt generously over the stain. Gently rub the salt into the fabric and let it sit for at least 30 minutes. Rinse with more cold water and wash as usual.

Cornstarch and milk

For ink stains or other stubborn marks, make a thick paste using cornstarch and a small amount of milk. Apply the paste to the stain and allow it to dry completely, which might take several hours. Once dry, brush off the residue and launder the sheets in cold water. This method helps to lift the ink without spreading it further.

Remember to Clean Your Mattress, Too

Yes, it is possible to wash your mattress.

To prolong the lifespan of your mattress, refresh and wash it regularly. While your sheets and other bedding are in the laundry, vacuum your mattress surface to remove dust, crumbs and debris. A designated mattress vacuum can be purchased, or a standard handheld or attachment works, too. Try sprinkling baking soda over the entire mattress to neutralize odors. Vacuum the baking soda thoroughly. If possible, move the mattress outside to air out briefly. Rotate the mattress to ensure even wear, and finish by encasing it in a waterproof mattress pad to protect it from future stains and allergens.

Once per week — that’s all it takes to drastically improve your environment and sleep. So hit the refresh button, and wash your sheets. Laundry day never felt so good.

This story was produced by Naturepedic and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.