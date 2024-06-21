1 airlifted following crash on I-485 involving overturned tanker

CHARLOTTE — Interstate 485 has been closed due to a serious crash involving an overturned tanker and a tractor-trailer Friday morning.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. near Mallard Creek Road.

MEDIC said one person has been airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the accident is blocking both lanes on both the inner and outer loop of I-485.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

