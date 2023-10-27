1 charged after 3 shot in north Charlotte convenience store, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story said a second victim died in this shooting and also identified them, which was information shared by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Since then, police revised their statement to say the second victim isn’t expected to make it.

An 18-year-old has been arrested after a deadly shooting in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Jadarius Marticee McCullough was shot and killed just before midnight inside a convenience store on Beatties Ford Road. Two other people were hurt.

On Friday, police said one of the victims isn’t expected to survive. The third victim is expected to make a recovery.

Investigators said they have identified and arrested 18-year-old Jaylin Lamont Johnson in the case. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead in Kannapolis on Friday as officers made the arrest.

Murder suspect arrested in Kannapolis A second person died and an 18-year-old has been arrested after a deadly shooting in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Johnson was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail and charged with murder, attempted murder, and discharge of a firearm within enclosure to incite fear, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. Det. Dossett is the lead detective. Information can also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

(WATCH PREVIOUS: One killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says)

One killed, two others hurt in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

©2023 Cox Media Group