1 charged with murder after man found shot in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Rea Road death investigation FILE - A death investigation got underway the morning of July 8 in south Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Police were out on Rea Road between Interstate 485 and Piper Glen Drive.

CHARLOTTE — A man has been charged with murder after police found someone shot to death while responding to a disabled car.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was called on July 8 for a disabled car on Rea Road between Interstate 485 and Piper Glen Drive. There, they found the body of 36-year-old Derrick Byas. He had been shot, police said.

On Wednesday, CMPD said they had charged a suspect in the case. They said 41-year-old Eric Watson was found and arrested in South Carolina with help from state investigators and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Watson was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

As the investigation continues, police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

