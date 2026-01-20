1 dead, 1 arrested in Rock Hill house party shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A shooting at a house party in Rock Hil on Saturday night left one person dead. Authorities arrested 20-year-old Ryan Chase Price in connection to the crime.

The shooting occurred at 361 Old Friendship Road, where deputies found a victim in the yard who had died from a gunshot wound. Police responded to reports of the shooting during the party and began interviewing attendees on the scene.

Ryan Chase Price

Based on witness statements and the evidence collected, detectives identified Price as a suspect.

He has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

Price, currently held at the York County Detention Center, is without bond for the murder charge.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and detectives are actively working to gather more information and clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

