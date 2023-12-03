Crash investigation closes east Charlotte intersection

CHARLOTTE — A fatal crash shut down an intersection in east Charlotte on Saturday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident happened just after 10: 15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Pence Road and Viola Drive.

Officers have closed the intersection to investigate the crash, drivers are asked to use a different route.

CMPD has not released the cause of the crash or information about the people involved.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

