1 dead, 1 hurt in Caldwell County shooting

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are on the scene of a shooting where one person was killed and another was hurt in Caldwell County Monday morning.

It happened on Honeycomb Place in the Gamewell community.

One person was killed inside a camper, according to investigators. The other victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Channel 9 is asking if detectives have a motive or have made an arrest.

