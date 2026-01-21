1 hospitalized after shooting at Lenoir home

LENOIR, N.C. — A man was shot Wednesday near the front door of a home on Tara Place in the Whitnel community of Lenoir, police said.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was at the scene and saw police questioning the suspect. A long gun was recovered.

Neighbor Michael Teague told Faherty what he witnessed.

“Voices woke me up, so I looked out my window, and I see a gentleman standing at the doorway over here, and I heard a ‘pop’ and he went down.”

The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State Bureau of Investigation agents were at the home.

No additional details have been made available.

