1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Officials say that one person is dead and another seriously injured after a crash Sunday evening.

MEDIC says that they responded to a crash on I-85 just before exit 30 (near I-485) around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews say that one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and a second person was treated and taken to Atrium CMC with serious injuries.

The road is backed up in the area while crews work to clear the scene.

So, far there is no word on who was killed in this crash or what led to it.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as we receive them.

RELATED STORY: Suspect in deadly crash testifies in his defense

Suspect in deadly crash testifies in his defense

©2024 Cox Media Group