1 dead, 1 injured after east Charlotte shooting, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Saturday.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call in the 8000 block of Trousdale Dr shortly before 11 p.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene, according to MEDIC.

Officers also found a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound. MEDIC transported that victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say detectives are working to determine the relationship between the victims.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

