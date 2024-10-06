1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting in Salisbury early Sunday morning.

The Salisbury Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of 127 East Innes Street around 2:49 a.m.

According to police, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second victim, identified as Donald James Krajnyak, 47, died at the scene.

The suspect, Alexus Burshell Bost, 23, was arrested a few hours later.

Burshell was charged with murder and attempted murder and was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Casper at (704) 638-5333 or (704) 638-5211.

