CMPD investigating deadly crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred on Westinghouse Boulevard near Steele Creek Road.

Police said at least one person had died in this crash. However, it is unclear if anyone else was hurt at this time.

The intersection of Westinghouse Boulevard and Granite Street has been closed due to this crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

