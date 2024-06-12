MEDIC: 1 dead, 2 others hurt in crash on I-485 Inner in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person died and two others were hurt in a crash on Interstate 485 Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. on I-485 Inner between Brookshire Boulevard and Mount Holly Road.

According to MEDIC, one person died at the scene. Two other people were taken to the hospital; one had serious injuries and the other wasn’t seriously hurt.

UPDATE: Unfortunately @MecklenburgEMS says this is now a deadly crash that has IL I-485 CLOSED prior to Brookshire Blvd. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic https://t.co/qfsxl4tveS — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) June 12, 2024

The identities of the victims have not been released.

I-485 Inner was closed near Bellhaven Boulevard while troopers investigated. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area as cleanup is expected to take several hours.

It’s not clear what caused the crash or if anyone will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

