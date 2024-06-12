Local

MEDIC: 1 dead, 2 others hurt in crash on I-485 Inner in northwest Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — One person died and two others were hurt in a crash on Interstate 485 Wednesday morning.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. on I-485 Inner between Brookshire Boulevard and Mount Holly Road.

ALSO READ: Wanted juvenile suspect crashes during police chase in stolen car, CMPD says

According to MEDIC, one person died at the scene. Two other people were taken to the hospital; one had serious injuries and the other wasn’t seriously hurt.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

I-485 Inner was closed near Bellhaven Boulevard while troopers investigated. Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area as cleanup is expected to take several hours.

>> Channel 9′s LIVE traffic map

It’s not clear what caused the crash or if anyone will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Man on electric scooter killed in hit-and-run crash, CMPD says)

Man on electric scooter killed in hit-and-run crash, CMPD says


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read