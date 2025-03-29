1 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police traffic investigators reported a fatal three-vehicle crash Friday night at Hoffman and Pine Creek roads.

The crash happened at 8 p.m., police said.

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of the drivers died at the scene.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash, according to the preliminary investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

