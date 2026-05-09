Amtrak train car sparks fire near Charlotte station

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department put out a fire on an Amtrak train car early Saturday morning after passengers noticed smoke filling the cabin.

It happened around 2:23 a.m. near the Charlotte Amtrak station off of N. Tryon Street. Firefighters arrived and confirmed the smoke, then they started working on evacuating passengers.

Fire crews found one train car with the brakes on fire. CFD said the fire was only in the brake pads and didn’t spread to the rest of the train car.

Amtrak said there were 124 passengers on board when the fire was reported. Some of them were evaluated for smoke exposure, but no serious injuries were reported, according to CFD.

We’re working on getting more details about what cause the fire in the brake pads, check back for updates.

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