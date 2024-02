GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is dead and four others were hurt after a crash on Interstate 85 Sunday afternoon, according to Gaston Emergency Services.

It happened just before 3 p.m. near Exit 22, not far from South Main Street. Two lanes were closed because of the crash.

A person died at the hospital and four others suffered minor injuries, GEMS said. It is unclear what led to the crash.

(WATCH BELOW: 3 hospitalized from crash on I-85 in University City)

3 hospitalized from crash on I-85 in University City

©2024 Cox Media Group