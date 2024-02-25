Crash kills 1 person, leaves another in hospital in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One person died from a crash in Gaston County on Saturday night.

The NCDOT issued a traffic alert at 10:13 p.m. alerting Channel 9 to the crash on West Franklin Boulevard near Bessemer City.

GEMS confirmed later that one person was pronounced dead and another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash shut down the road, also known as US-74, in both directions until 4:38 a.m. on Sunday.

Channel 9 asked Gaston County police what led to the crash and if anyone will face charges.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

